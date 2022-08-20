What does Tom Brady have in common with Reese Witherspoon and Jared Kushner? The answer will shock you

We all know that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has some money in the bank. Playing for over two decades in the biggest league in the world will ensure you have generational wealth.

Brady has become one of the latest high-profile celebrities to have his PPP loan forgiven. He joins other stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jared Kushner who have also had theirs forgiven, according to the Daily Mail.

OBXHokie 🇵🇸 @OBX_Hokie Jared Kushner - PPP Loan $3M - forgiven

Kanye - PPP $2.3M

Jay Z - PPP $2.1M

Diddy - PPP $1.9M - forgiven

Paul Pelosi - PPP $1.7M - forgiven

Khloe Kardashian - PPP $1.2M - forgiven

Reese Witherspoon - PPP $975k - forgiven

Tom Brady - PPP $960k - forvigiven Jared Kushner - PPP Loan $3M - forgivenKanye - PPP $2.3MJay Z - PPP $2.1MDiddy - PPP $1.9M - forgivenPaul Pelosi - PPP $1.7M - forgivenKhloe Kardashian - PPP $1.2M - forgivenReese Witherspoon - PPP $975k - forgivenTom Brady - PPP $960k - forvigiven

What is a PPP loan? Well, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PPP (Payment Protection Program) was set up to help fund small businesses that were struggling. It helped to make sure employees were paid while the virus was at its peak.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady's loan to pay his employees was $960,885. During the pandemic, it kept the 80 people who work at TB12 Inc employed. What has rubbed some people the wrong way is that nearly 90% of ethnic minority small business owners had their loans rejected. Per the Daily Mail, they were sent to the back of the line to get payments.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Multiple celebs including Kanye West, Diddy, Jay-Z & Tom Brady granted loan forgiveness after receiving millions in PPP loans Multiple celebs including Kanye West, Diddy, Jay-Z & Tom Brady granted loan forgiveness after receiving millions in PPP loans https://t.co/CW5OkaBXAn

What makes people so angry is that celebrities who are multi-millionaires had no such problem getting these loans. That isn't fair, is it? Why that happened is up for debate. In this instance, it certainly pays to be wealthy. Nearly all of those who got approved for the loans to keep their businesses afloat during the height of the pandemic have had them forgiven. Meaning, they do not have to pay back any of the loan at all.

Brady still missing from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

The Buccaneers signal caller has been absent for the better part of two weeks due to personal issues. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles stated that Brady would be returning after the team's second preseason game on August 20.

However, Bowles distanced himself from making a definitive comment regarding when the 45-year-old would return.

Bowles said (via Greg Auman of The Athletic):

"We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There's no definitive date for me. We'll keep in touch and find out."

It remains to be seen when the superstar quarterback will return, but if there is one player who can be forgiven for missing practice, it is the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe