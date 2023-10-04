What did Tom Brady say about Bill Belichick-led Patriots' struggles? 7x Super Bowl champ goes on NSFW rant

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't having fun watching his former team get obliterated by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 38-3 beatdown that saw Mac Jones benched in the third quarter was Bill Belichick's biggest defeat in his career.

It appears that despite being retired, Brady really wanted to be on the field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday to help out an offense that was simply overpowered by Dan Quinn's Dallas defense.

The loss puts the Patriots back to a 1-3 record, and it feels like the franchise is "stuck" with Jones, and some feel the season is already over.

But for Brady, he couldn't handle last Sunday's loss.

Tom Brady goes on NSFW rant over Patriots' loss to the Cowboys

Brady isn't used to losing, especially as a Patriot, and what unfolded Sunday clearly hurt him. He will always have a soft spot for the organization as he spent two decades there, and the loss to the Cowboys got him hot under the collar.

On the Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, the 7-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he was a spectator on Sunday and didn't like what he saw.

Brady said:

“I just watch, and it’s a hard thing because some things you just wanna pull your hair and go, ‘What the (expletive) is going on here? Football’s a tough sport. It’s brutally tough. Again, I was in it. So when I was in it, I didn’t necessarily realize it because I had a lot of control. I was the one behind the center, I had a very big impact on every single game. I have zero impact on any games.”

Tom Brady enjoying retirement before Fox Sports job begins

While enjoying might be a strong word, Tom Brady is clearly having fun this season as he enjoys retirement. Now, for someone who has played professional football for two decades, watching, as we can see, is hard, but he has many irons in the fire.

Brady has several businesses that he does with the TB12 method, his clothing line, Brady Brand, and a host of others.

But next season, the Patriots legend will join Fox Sports as an analyst as he signed a monster 10-year, $375 million deal.