What is Tush Push success rate? Numbers behind Eagles' controversial 'Brotherly Shove' explored

The Philadelphia Eagles' version of the quarterback sneak, dubbed the 'Tush Push,' suffered a rare failure in the team's Super Wildcard Weekend playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Eagles trailing 16-3, the struggling offense finally converted on a massive play, as quarterback Jalen Hurts found wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a wonderful pass for a 55-yard gain.

Hurts needed only one play to get a touchdown off that catch, as tight end Dallas Goedert walked the ball into the endzone after catching a slant pass from his quarterback.

The Eagles converted their PAT attempt, but an offsides penalty by the Buccaneers defense prompted them to try a two-point attempt from the one-yard line. Head coach Nick Sirianni unsurprisingly called for a Tush Push, or the 'Brotherly Shove,' expecting his team to convert and cut the deficit to five.

However, to his surprise and the home fans' delight, Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt leaped over the defensive linemen and prevented Hurts from sneaking the ball into the endzone.

The Eagles' Tush Push failing is as rare as a solar eclipse. During the 2023 regular season, the Eagles attempted 40 Tush Push plays and converted 37, a success rate of 92.5%.

The Eagles failed to win five of their last six regular season games but could always bank on the Tush Push's success rate. Failing to convert on the Brotherly Shove for only the fourth time in 41 attempts is evidence of something being amiss in Philadelphia over the last seven weeks.