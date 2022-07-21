"What type of coaching is this?" - NFL players left fuming over viral video where kids were mauled by coach

Coaches come in all shapes and sizes, especially in the NFL. Some coaches are intense and like to get in their players' faces and challenge them. Others have a more laid-back approach and are far less intense. Almost every coach likes to get in the faces of the referees, though.

Sometimes, coaching can go a little too far. This is especially true for those who coach younger athletes. What might be appropriate at one level of the sport probably isn't at lower levels.

It's probably never appropriate to do what this coach did. In a viral video, a coach can be seen throwing a training device at the head of a young football player. It knocked him clean over.

This is not a good thing to go viral for. NFL players have reacted to this video. Most are not happy with the coach in the video.

Darius Leonard, a star linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, is upset with the coach and the parents who did nothing.

Darius Leonard @dsleon45 @BumpNrunGilm0re Wtf, these new coaches just be doing anything now and how was there not 1 parent that stepped up to stop it! @BumpNrunGilm0re Wtf, these new coaches just be doing anything now and how was there not 1 parent that stepped up to stop it!

Former offensive tackle Willie Anderson said he hated coaches like that.

Willie Anderson @BigWillie7179 @dsleon45 ! They’re ignorant on the matter ! I hate coaches like this ! Ban 5-9 year old tackle football ! Make coaches do background and psychological checks. Also make them get qualified! @BumpNrunGilm0re Parents be allowing stupid! They’re ignorant on the matter ! I hate coaches like this ! Ban 5-9 year old tackle football ! Make coaches do background and psychological checks. Also make them get qualified! @dsleon45 @BumpNrunGilm0re Parents be allowing stupid 💩! They’re ignorant on the matter ! I hate coaches like this ! Ban 5-9 year old tackle football ! Make coaches do background and psychological checks. Also make them get qualified!

Stephon Gilmore didn't like it, either.

Several NFL fans also had strong reactions. Several said they wouldn't have tolerated something like that.

Go23 @gortega2386 @BumpNrunGilm0re Idk but if that’s my son you do that to you’re getting the same treatment but with a brick. @BumpNrunGilm0re Idk but if that’s my son you do that to you’re getting the same treatment but with a brick.

Danny Trout @dannytrout @dsleon45 @BumpNrunGilm0re You would have been hearing about me on the news if he did that to my kid @dsleon45 @BumpNrunGilm0re You would have been hearing about me on the news if he did that to my kid

Another thinks the coach was valid for punishing the player. Only thing was, he shouldn't have been so violent.

Josh(ua)-JP @SportsTalk_JP @dsleon45



But yea this ain’t cool, my kid ain’t avoiding a drill.

And my kids Coach ain’t doing this without me doing something about it.



Throw the pad at him.. sure

But at his HEAD? Hell nah. @BumpNrunGilm0re The kid ran around the drill and tried to avoid the contact. Coach said HAHA!But yea this ain’t cool, my kid ain’t avoiding a drill.And my kids Coach ain’t doing this without me doing something about it.Throw the pad at him.. sureBut at his HEAD? Hell nah. @dsleon45 @BumpNrunGilm0re The kid ran around the drill and tried to avoid the contact. Coach said HAHA!But yea this ain’t cool, my kid ain’t avoiding a drill. And my kids Coach ain’t doing this without me doing something about it.Throw the pad at him.. sureBut at his HEAD? Hell nah.

One commenter went so far as to say the kid should have seen it coming.

One fan wondered what coaching was like before everything was recorded.

This type of coaching turned one potential player off from the sport.

Drew Mefford @drewmefford @BumpNrunGilm0re The type of coaching that had me going out for the golf team in 8th grade. @BumpNrunGilm0re The type of coaching that had me going out for the golf team in 8th grade.

How Darius Leonard and the Colts might fare in the 2022-23 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts have had a carousel of quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired after just seven years in the league.

They went with journeyman Jacoby Brissett at one point. Then, they landed on the now-retired Philip Rivers for a single year. After that, they traded for Carson Wentz, with whom they narrowly missed the playoffs.

The carousel started again after that season. They sent Wentz to the Washington Commanders and traded for former Atlanta Falcon Matt Ryan.

Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan is probably the best quarterback they've had since Luck, so this figures to be a solid year for them. They've had a solid offensive line for the past couple of years.

The defense, led by three-time All-Pro Darius Leonard, should be good, too.

It's hard to imagine them not competing in the weak AFC South with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars being bottom dwellers.

