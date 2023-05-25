When Greg Jennings departed from the Green Bay Packers he didn't leave things on good terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it all stemmed from one occassion during his final season with the Packers.

In 2019, while making an appearance on the "The Lefkoe Show", Jennings recounted the events that led to the misunderstanding between the two.

He said that before a game, he was speaking to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers, who apparently came over to the two and told Rogers that he and the 49ers should sign Jennings.

The wide receiver took offense to Aaron Rodgers comments and said that he felt hurt by it. He added that after he left the Packers, he still hadn't spoken to the quarterback about how he felt and if given the opportunity, he would love to sit down privately and speak about it.

"For me, all I want is five minutes to talk to him. ... I don't want it for TV, I don't want it for those reasons, ... I know if I get him in a room, he knows me well enough to where he's going to say 'Greg, why'd you...' and I would tell him, 'Dude, that hurt!' ... I wanted to tell you, I reached out to you, I came to Green Bay, you didn't even acknowledge me."

During that interview four years ago, the former Packers wide receiver said that he attempted to speak to Rodgers on another occassion and that Rodgers told him that he didn't appreciate him speaking about him to others.

As of 2022, Greg Jennings and Aaron Rodgers still haven't ironed things out. At the time, the former wide receiver referred to him as 'selfish'.

How long did Greg Jennings play in the NFL?

The Green Bay Packers drafted wide receiver Greg Jennings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons with the Packers, which included winning Super Bowl XLV.

In March 2013 he signed as a free agent with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings and played just two seasons with the team before being released.

Jennings then signed with the Miami Dolphins in April 2015, but after just one season, the Dolphins cut the wide receiver to free up salary cap issues. In July 2016, he announced his retirement from the NFL after ten seasons.

