When can NFL teams sign free agents?

The 2021 NFL free agency period has the talent available to change an NFL franchise. The wide receiver position alone has enough talent to lead a team. With the new calendar year for the NFL starting on March 17, free agency is approaching quickly.

March 15-17, NFL teams are allowed to start negotiating contracts with players that will enter free agency. As of March 15, NFL teams cannot host free agents unless they are a part of their teams. NFL franchises cannot host NFL free agents until 4 PM EST on March 17. The 2020 NFL league year ends on March 17 at 4 PM.

Once the new league year begins, franchises can start to finalize both trades and free-agent signings. NFL franchises can negotiate and agree to terms for trades, but those agreements will not be finalized until March 17 after 4 PM. For example, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford. That trade cannot be 100% completed until the calendar year ends.

Now we know when NFL teams can sign new free agents, take a look at some of the top talents available during the 2021 NFL free agency period.

NFL free agents that can be signed on March 17, 2021

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay

When looking at the list of 2021 NFL free agency players, one positional group stands out more than the rest. Wide receivers potentially available during the 2021 free agency period could be the most talented group in recent years.

PFF's Top 💯 Free Agents:

#2. Chris Godwin

#3. Allen Robinson

#4. Kenny Golladay

#11. Will Fuller V pic.twitter.com/OZaTcDEEVu — PFF (@PFF) February 11, 2021

2021 NFL free agent wide receivers:

-- Allen Robinson: 102 receptions, 1,250 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns

-- Marvin Jones: 76 receptions, 978 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

-- Chris Godwin: 65 receptions, 840 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns

-- Kenny Golladay: 20 receptions, 338 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

-- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 97 receptions, 831 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

-- Will Fuller V: 53 receptions, 879 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns

These six wide receivers will be receiving a lot of phone calls once the clock goes past 4 PM on March 17, 2021. All six wide receivers have game-changing potential each week. There is a good chance that all six players could be wearing a new uniform for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Most catches of 20+ yards in last 2 seasons



💥 Stefon Diggs - 40

💥 Chris Godwin - 38

💥 Julio Jones - 37

💥 Mike Evans - 37

💥 Allen Robinson - 37 pic.twitter.com/6eG1tlEzF9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 8, 2021

Two notable receivers who have a good chance at joining a new team are JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Godwin. Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have to work magic to keep the two receivers.

One thing that we can guarantee is that March 17 will be an important day to watch the NFL as the new season starts.