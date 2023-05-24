Hall of Fame cornerback and University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is one of the most famous figures in the sport.

Sanders had a spectacular NFL career from 1989 until 2005, winning two Super Bowls, earning two Pro Bowl selections and eight All-Pro selections. He was dubbed as the most lockdown corner in league history. He is also one of the best returners in NFL history with nine returns for touchdowns.

Sanders was known for his flashiness, confidence, swag and bluntness.

During the 2017 season, the Cowboys played the Kansas City Chiefs. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who called the game, joked about Sanders' tackling skills after Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters attempted a tackle.

“He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes," Romo said.

This caused Sanders to clap back, calling Romo out on TV. He mentioned how Romo has never won a Super Bowl and has a 2-4 record in the playoffs.

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road," Sanders said. "So, I got to come atcha, man. Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothin’! I tried to bury the hatchet.

"Both of us work for CBS. I went and shook your hand and said ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year!” I thought that would be it! But nevertheless, you keep on shooting at me! Tony, what’s going on, man?"

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Deion Sanders hits back at Tony Romo for saying he didn’t like to tackle dlvr.it/PzWp6b Deion Sanders hits back at Tony Romo for saying he didn’t like to tackle dlvr.it/PzWp6b https://t.co/OwxvJjJEaL

Dallas Cowboys legend Micheal Irvin didn't like Deion Sanders blasting Tony Romo

Michael Irvin

Following Deion Sanders' comments to Tony Romo criticizing him for his tackling, some thought that Sanders went overboard with his comments.

One of those people was Michael Irvin, a former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver and now an analyst.

Via the Dallas Morning News, Irvin expressed why he disliked Sanders' response, saying sometimes you gotta be able to laugh at yourself sometimes.

"I didn’t like that at all, man," Irvin said. "I didn’t like that last night. I saw it. I saw it. Here’s the kicker for me. I love Tony. I talk with Tony all the time. I love Deion. But it’s like, for so long, Deion, you’ve made a living off telling people that my job is covering (receivers).

"Now, when someone uses it within the framework of what you said … So, when Tony used it and for him to come back that way, yeah that’s crazy. It’s having fun, guys. You’ve gotta be able to laugh at yourself."

Regardless of the circumstance, it wasn't a big issue even if some thought Sanders overreacted. Sanders will be preparing for his first season as the Colorado Buffaloes' coach while Romo will prepare to call more games this season for CBS Sports.

