When does Eagles training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February to finish an incredible 2024 season on a high note. Expectations for Nick Sirianni's loaded team remain extremely high as the 2025 season approaches.

The Eagles and other NFL teams will have a low-action and uneventful next three to five weeks following the conclusion of mandatory minicamps across the league last week. What is next on the NFL calendar is the training camp, which generally begins around mid-July.

We'll examine the 2025 Eagles training camp schedule, ticket availability and more information here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When does the Philadelphia Eagles training camp start?

The Philadelphia Eagles made an announcement last Wednesday that their players, including both rookies and veterans, will report at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia for training camp on Tuesday, July 22. The team will then hold its first practice on Wednesday, July 23.

After training camp, Philadelphia will match up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, August 7, to start their preseason. The team will practice together with the Cleveland Browns in Philly on August 13 in preparation for their second preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16.

Philly's next preseason game will be on the road against the New York Jets on August 22. That will be the team's last exhibition game before they play the Dallas Cowboys, who are NFC East rivals, at home on Thursday, September 4, to begin the regular season.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 training camp tickets

The Eagles will again hold their well-liked open practice during training camp, but the team will only have one such practice. Fans will get to see some of the team's best players, like quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, in action ahead of the regular season.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will have their lone open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 10, at 6:30 p.m. The organization reports that general admission tickets cost $10.25 and that open-practice ticket sales have started at 10 a.m. on Thursday on Ticketmaster.com.

Anybody older than two will need a ticket to watch the open practice, and all seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no ticket restrictions for the open practice, and parking is free, unlike for single-game tickets.

Additionally, the team notes that $40 VIP tickets are available for the open practice. These will reportedly give fans an opportunity to take in a unique and improved on-field experience.

The team announced that the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More