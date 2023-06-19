Earlier this year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a guest of Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley. The latter has a show called "Sundae Conversation" that is created for YouTube and TikTok. Pressley is infamous for asking his guests questions that could be seen as inappropriate if not answered correctly.

In this instance, Pressley asked Allen if he had ever 'blown bubbles' as a child? The quarterback, whow as quite hesitant to answer the question laughed and said no. But, how he answered the follow-up question, is what had fans hysterical.

"He was in prison."

When Caleb Pressley asked him why that was, he immediately cracked a joke about a character named Bubbles from the early 2000s sitcom "Trailer Park Boys". Allen said that Bubbles was in prison.

The response even had Pressley laughing because it was so quick on his feet. He then asked the Buffalo Bills quarterback if he thought Bubbles was guilty to which another conversation was created.

Allen's quick thinking kept the conversation a bit more appropriate while Pressley was clearly headed in another direction with the question he asked. Earlier in the conversation, Pressley asked the quarterback is he ever gets nervous before NFL games?

Allen answered by saying 'yes' and then laughing that he "throws up" before each game.

What did QB Josh Allen say about the Stefon Diggs situation?

Stefon Diggs had been a no-show to offseason workouts and training with the Buffalo Bills. Late last week, the wide receiver finally made an appearance with his team. While it appeared to be a 'holdout' situation, it was much different than most as it didn't appear to involve money.

The veteran wide receiver ended last season very frustrated with his team, and his quarterback. The two were even seen in a verbal altercation on the sidelines during their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen was asked last week about the situation involving his wide receiver. And, as the leader he always is, took responsibility for the situation. Saying that he was the one that had to remedy the problem with Diggs.

“There’s things I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he’s meant to be. . . . There are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t. I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. Just trying to talk and listen at the same time, hear him out, and just try to move this forward as quickly and respectfully as possible.”

Diggs "stormed out of the locker room" following the playoff loss to the 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is frustrated with his role in the offense and his input in play-calling, a source tells @BenVolin Diggs "stormed out of the locker room" following the playoff loss to the #Bengals last season after being visibly agitated at Josh Allen. 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is frustrated with his role in the offense and his input in play-calling, a source tells @BenVolinDiggs "stormed out of the locker room" following the playoff loss to the #Bengals last season after being visibly agitated at Josh Allen. https://t.co/gmWxpMCGCF

The Bills quarterback said last week that he wants to get Diggs involved in the offense as he has expressed. Stating that last season he didn't give the wide receiver enough looks and opportunities to make plays. Which has essentially led to the disagreement.

