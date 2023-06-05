“What in the white privilege” – When Kevin Hart was all over Johnny Manziel’s college stardom

Johnny Manziel may have flamed out in the NFL, never really living up to the potential many saw in him. However, at a time, Manziel was the biggest name in college football. He was a Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most electric players on the field.

Kevin Hart sat down in an ice bath as part of an interview series titled Cold as Balls that he was doing. He asked Manziel about a wide variety of topics, including his college life.

Manziel told Hart:

"We played Alabama and beat them. They were the #1 team in the country. I used to go walk out, couple people would come up. After that game, every person that had come in from Texas to Alabama to see that game, every single person was around that bus. Class started being different, started to have a golf cart driven to class."

Hart was surprised by this:

"Woah, back up, wait a minute, Hollywood. Who drove the cart?"

Manziel was coy:

"We had some people."

Hart was shocked by the statement when Manziel suggested he might have had his own driver:

“What in the white privilege just happened here!”

Manziel was a huge name in the college sports world, so it's not all that surprising that he had his own driver. Schools often cater to their big athletes, especially in the days when those athletes couldn't make money with NIL. Therefore, Manziel probably had a driver of his own, but that was something Kevin Hart just couldn't believe.

Johnny Manziel was an NFL bust

Johnny Manziel was supposed to be the next big thing. Skip Bayless once claimed that Manziel would be bigger in Cleveland, when he was drafted by the Browns, than Cleveland legend LeBron James.

Johnny Manziel flamed out of the NFL

That was obviously a very bold claim, but it shows how people felt about the quarterback. He was supposed to be good. Unfortunately, his electric game never translated to the NFL and he fizzled out.

He only appeared in 14 games over two seasons in the NFL and never played a single down again.

