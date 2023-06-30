Peyton Manning and his children are no strangers to attending sporting events. Since his retirement, they have attended various professional sporting events. One of their favorite teams is the NBA's Denver Nuggets. A moment from a few years ago won't be forgotten anytime soon.

In November 2019, the former Denver Broncos quarterback and his twins Marshall and Mosley were enjoying a Nuggets home game. That is when the team's mascot Rocky walked up to them. He first had the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback sign a football and then he wanted to catch a pass from one of the greats.

The commentator said:

"There's the great Peyton Manning, I think he's going to throw the football to Rocky. Stand up Peyton and get it out there baby. Oh yeah, Rocky's going deep. Oh no, Peyton's had enough of that. He put it on the money."

The mascot ran down to the court and Manning stood up to throw the pass down to him. The ball went skyhigh and Rocky proceeded to drop the pass.

The announcers went crazy that Rocky would drop a pass from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. They gave the former quarterback credit for dialing up a great pass.

Peyton Manning supported idea of hiring Sean Payton as Broncos HC

Last week, the Manning family hosted their annual passing academy event for high school and college quarterbacks. At one point during the event, Peyton Manning spoke to reporters.

One question he had was about the Denver Broncos heading into the 2023 NFL season. Of course, the team is looking to turn things around after an abysmal season in 2022. With new head coach Sean Payton at the helm, the expectations are high. Manning said:

“I certainly was all in on Sean. I could tell he wanted to get back in it. I could tell he was looking for a committed organization that gave him the great support that he got here in New Orleans from the Benson family. I think he definitely found that with the Broncos’ new ownership. They’re going to give him what he needs and what he wants.”

The former Denver Broncos quarterback said that he was 'all in' on the hiring of Payton. He said that he knew that the former New Orleans Saints head coach was eager to get back into coaching.

Manning said that he knew that payton was looking for the right team to give him the opportunity. The former QB said that he feels that Sean Payton will get everything he was looking for with the Broncos.

