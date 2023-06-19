When Sean McVay instantly regretted awkward interview after bizarre question: “You’re gonna let Osama live?” 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was interviewed by Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley last fall. As part of a video segment called "Sundae Conversation", Pressley asked the Rams head coach to participate in a game where he would rank certain people.

The game, M*K, as it will be mentioned to keep it from being inappropriate, involved Pressley asking McVay to pick who he would marry or kill and gave him a list. That list included his wife, Osama Bin Laden and his defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Sean McVay of course said that he would choose to marry his wife over and over again. He then began laughing and looked uncomfortable. Pressley then asked:

“You’re gonna let Osama live?”

The Rams head coach once again began laughing and said that he didn't feel comfortable answering the rest of that question.

Pressley's dry sense of humor and interview technqiues caught the head coach off guard quite a few times. When the coach was asked how he felt about concussions, he said that it was quite serious. When Pressley tried to make a joke about the brain injury, McVay told him that it wasn't a laughing matter.

What is Rams HC Sean McVay's salary in 2023?

Despite the disppointing season the team had in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams have been quite successful under head coach Sean McVay. In six seasons as the head coach of the team, he has led them to two Super Bowl appearances.

He led them to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at home at SoFi Stadium. At 36 years old, he became the youngest head coach to win the big game.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2026 season. He is the third highest paid coach in the National Football League. He will make $14 million this upcoming season.

The details of his contract extension were kept private, so the full total of his deal are unknown. But, his $14 million a year salary puts him third in line behind New England Patriots' Bill Belichick and the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll. Belichick will make $20 million this season and Carroll will make $15 million.

There was speculation that McVay may not return to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2023 season despite a contract extension. But, he did confirm a few months ago that he will return.

