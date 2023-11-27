When is Stefon Diggs' contract up? Exploring Bills WR's future in Buffalo

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills suffered a gutwrenching 37-34 overtime loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. The Bills, who have had an up-and-down season, are now 6-6 and sit 2.5 games behind the 8-3 Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings.

Diggs and the Bills' offense did their best in Philadelphia on Sunday but couldn't come away with the win against the reigning NFC champions and the team with the best record in the league. The veteran wide receiver finished the game with nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns despite sitting out on multiple third-down plays.

Despite the Bills' patchy form, Diggs has played as well as he could be expected to. He finished the 2022 season with 1,429 receiving yards, fourth-most in the NFL, and 11 touchdowns. This year, he has amassed 969 yards, third-most in the league, and eight touchdowns. He's on pace for 1,372 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs contract: Will WR exit Bills?

Statistically, Stefon Diggs can go toe-to-toe with any wide receiver in the league. He has been Bills quarterback Josh Allen's top target since he landed in Buffalo before the 2020 NFL draft.

But the Bills' inability to reach the Super Bowl could be a reason for Diggs' exit from the franchise. The wide receiver signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills in the 2022 offseason. While his current contract runs until 2027, Buffalo has an option to cut Diggs before the start of the 2025 season.

However, the Bills will be charged with a cap hit in 2025 of $27.4 million, and the dead money charge if he's released or traded will be $22.2 million. The Bills likely won't absorb that financial hit unless the wide receiver's production drops steeply or he's out injured.

It's unlikely that the Bills will consider parting ways with Diggs for financial or sporting reasons until the start of the 2026 NFL season. If the wide receiver demands a trade, potential suitors will have to pay an enormous premium to land one of the league's finest wideouts.

With a separation not forthcoming any time soon, Diggs and the Bills will focus on turning the tide of their season and finishing the regular season strongly to book their spot in the playoffs.