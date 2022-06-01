When is The Match 2022? Date, Time and Live coverage details for NFL QBs Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes golf event

NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off against young quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's "The Match" golf exhibition tournament.

Which pairing will have bragging rights that bleed over into the 2022 NFL season? Brady and Rodgers may have the experience and the savvy to go all the way. But Allen and Mahomes have the moxie, the youth and the ability to physically drive the golf ball further down the greens.

Let's take a look at when, where and how you can watch "The Match."

When is Capital One's "The Match" exhibition golf tournament?

Date: June 1, 2022.

Capital One's "The Match" will take place today, June 1, 2022. The golf event pairs Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in one team. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are their opponents.

The event plans to be a spectacle as the pairings are also NFL rivals.

What time will "The Match" take place?

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.

"The Match" is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET today.

Where can I watch "The Match"?

Channels: TNT, truTV, HLN.

Live Streams: TNT app, Sling TV.

"The Match" can be seen on TNT, truTV, or HLN. It can also be live streamed on the TNT app or Sling TV.

Capital One's "The Match" promises to bring an element of excitement that typically eludes stoic, traditional golf tournaments. The host will be Ernie Johnson, who will be alongside analysts Charles Barkley, J.J. Watt, and Trevor Immelman, with Amanda Renner reporting.

June 1 at Wynn Las Vegas 🍿 The Match is back with NFL legendsTom Brady & Aaron Rodgersvs.Patrick Mahomes & Josh AllenJune 1 at Wynn Las Vegas 🍿 The Match is back with NFL legends 👀 Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgersvs. Patrick Mahomes & Josh AllenJune 1 at Wynn Las Vegas 🍿 https://t.co/vRx6asur3I

Will Tom Brady retire at the end of the 2022 NFL season?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The announcement of Tom Brady joining FOX network as an NFL analyst certainly raised eyebrows as to whether or not he will call it quits after the upcoming season.

The agreement is believed to be a long-term deal (more than the typical 5 years) and will come in at the $190M to $200M range over the life of the contract. Tom Brady’s deal with FOX will pay him $20M-$25M per year, making him the highest paid NFL TV analyst, per @MMcCarthyREV The agreement is believed to be a long-term deal (more than the typical 5 years) and will come in at the $190M to $200M range over the life of the contract. Tom Brady’s deal with FOX will pay him $20M-$25M per year, making him the highest paid NFL TV analyst, per @MMcCarthyREV.The agreement is believed to be a long-term deal (more than the typical 5 years) and will come in at the $190M to $200M range over the life of the contract.

Some made observations of the exorbitant salary (10 years for $375 million) that FOX will provide the three-time NFL MVP as a reason to quickly call it a career.

However, the contract reportedly begins whenever Brady decides to end his career, which does not necessarily mean he has to take it up after the 2022-2023 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion plays with a chip on his shoulder. Tom Brady will certainly be looking to avenge the Bucs' 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs last year.

If the future Hall of Famer can avenge the loss and win yet another Super Bowl for the franchise, we may see TB12 in an actual suit for FOX network very soon.

