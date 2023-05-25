When Tina Turner set the stage for Super Bowl XXXIV with her iconic performance alongside Gloria Reuben

The legendary Super Bowl XXXIV and the world lost an iconic voice on Wednesday, with singer Tina Turner passing away at age 83.

Turner was an iconic artist who was widely referred as the "Queen of Rock 'n Roll." She sold more than 100 million records worldwide and left the world after battling a long illness.

One of the most iconic performances ever made by Turner happened during Super Bowl XXXIV, when she performed during the pre-game show at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Promoting her world tour that would start in two months for her new album, "Twenty-Four Seven," she performed "When The Heartache Is Over" and "Proud Mary," and was joined by her backing vocalist, ER actress Gloria Reuben, for the first song.

The great performance set the stage for what would become one of the greatest games in the history of the league. The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl after beating the Tennessee Titans 23-16 to claim their first ring, in a game that became known as "One Yard Short" since the Titans were one yard away from scoring a touchdown and tying the game before time ran out.

Who will sing in the next Super Bowl?

The NFL only announces the Super Bowl halftime show performers at the start of the regular season, so we'll only know the headliner in September. The only thing we can be sure of is that, as always, he (or she) is going to deliver a great dose of entertainment.

It's going to be difficult to surpass what Rihanna did in the last halftime show. She announced to the world that she was pregnant on stage, breaking the news to everybody who was watching. She had just returned to the stage following a lengthy break following the birth of her first child. The national anthem was sung by Chris Stapleton.

Before Rihanna, other worldwide known artists that performed in the halftime show included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in 2022. A year before, it was The Weeknd setting the Raymond James Stadium on fire.

