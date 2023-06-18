After being released by the Los Angeles Rams, running back Todd Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Of course, when arriving at a new team, choosing a jersey number is one of the first steps. And, for Gurley, he received a little heat from a NFL Hall of Famer for his choice.

The former Georgia Bulldogs standout running back wore the number three during his college days. He then wore the number 30 for the first five years of his NFL career. He decided to make an official number change when he signed with the Falcons and chose 21.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The problem with that being it was Deion "Primetime" Sanders number when he started his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Gurley said:

"Prime was hatin' on me. He told me don't wear it. If I was Prime, I wouldn't want nobody be wearing my number either."

Todd Gurley told 92.3 The Game in Atlanta in April 2020 that Deion Sanders was giving him some heat about choosing the number. Even stating that Sanders asked him not to wear it. He said that if he were the Hall of Famer, he wouldn't want anyone to wear his number either.

But, that didn't stop Todd Gurley, who wore the number 21 during the 2020 NFL season.

When did Todd Gurley last play in the NFL?

Running back Todd Gurley was a standout for the Georgia Bulldgos from 2012 until 2014. He was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams with the 10th overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Rams and through the end of his tenure, saw a decline in his production.

PFF College @PFF_College 198 Rushing Yards

3 Touchdowns

100 Yard Kick Return TD



Todd Gurley WENT OFF against Clemson in 2014



198 Rushing Yards3 Touchdowns100 Yard Kick Return TDTodd Gurley WENT OFF against Clemson in 2014 🐶 198 Rushing Yards🐶 3 Touchdowns🐶 100 Yard Kick Return TDTodd Gurley WENT OFF against Clemson in 2014🔥 https://t.co/BCCyaxPDHk

The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to release the running back after the 2019 NFL season. He then signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.

He didn't play the 2021 NFL season even though teams were said to be interested in possibly signing him. In the fall of 2022, he stated that his NFL playing career was over and he didn't intend to continue playing.

In six NFL seasons, he accumulated 6,082 rushing yards, 67 rushing touchdowns, 2,254 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches.

In May 2022, he joined the ownership group for the FCF Beasts, an Indoor Football Team that is also owned by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

Poll : 0 votes