Tom Brady’s place in the NFL record book is unassailable.

After having a storied career, he holds the all-time record for most wins (251), completions (7,753), touchdowns (649), and passing yards (89,214) by a quarterback.

Matching or overtaking his seven Super Bowl titles is a huge ordeal. Aside from team glory, he has three NFL MVP titles, six All-Pro selections, and 15 Pro Bowls.

But as he collected Vince Lombardi Trophies and personal accolades, a Redditor sparked a debate on when Brady became the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

One answer reads:

“Bro really switched conferences and won a Super Bowl the first season he did it”

Another NFL fan commented:

“Yup. Before that, I was already basically on board, but after 28-3, it was all history after that. No debate”

Here are some of the best comments from the NFL subreddit.

Despite the varying responses, one thing’s sure: Tom Brady should make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

If it took 13 seconds for Indianapolis Colts beat writer Mike Chappell to pitch for Peyton Manning’s induction, Brady’s pitch should be as quick.

Tom Brady’s G.O.A.T moments

Redditors unanimously named Brady’s performance in Super Bowl LI as his ascension to becoming the undisputed G.O.A.T.

It’s not just that the New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl with him as starting quarterback. However, it’s in the manner by which he won.

The Patriots were down 28-3 with a little over 17 minutes left in regulation. But as he has done several times before, Tom Brady willed New England to a comeback.

They scored 25 unanswered points, capped off by James White’s one-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to Danny Amendola, to tie the game. The Patriots won in overtime via White’s third touchdown in the game.

Brady won Super Bowl MVP honors after finishing with 43 completions for 466 yards and two touchdowns. Winning Super Bowl LI also placed him in front of Joe Montana for Super Bowl titles by a quarterback.

Meanwhile, some Redditors also pointed out his Super Bowl LV victory as his official G.O.A.T. moment. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to football’s summit in his first year with the squad.

It also gave him an advantage on who had the most impact between him and Bill Belichick during the Patriots’ dominant run over two decades.

As for non-Super Bowl games, some fans crowned Tom Brady as the greatest after the 2015 AFC Championship Games. The Denver Broncos and his rival, Peyton Manning, are blocking his path to another Super Bowl appearance.

The Broncos had a stellar defense led by Von Miller, Shaquil Barrett, Malik Jackson, and Aquib Talib. But while Denver’s defense threw everything they’ve got, Tom Brady nearly led the Patriots to victory, 20-18.

