"James White should have been Super Bowl MVP" - NFL fans argue that retired WR and not Tom Brady was hero of Patriots' 28-3 comeback

Did Tom Brady deserve to be named Super Bowl LI MVP, or should that honor have gone to running back/wide receiver James White? The debate is currently happening on social media.

It became a hot topic after Bleacher Report posted a video of White's clutch performance that helped bring the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



James White’s Super Bowl LI performance was one of the greatest of all-time @brgridiron



(via 14 catches for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns including the game-winner in OTJames White’s Super Bowl LI performance was one of the greatest of all-time(via @NFL 14 catches for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns including the game-winner in OT James White’s Super Bowl LI performance was one of the greatest of all-time 😤 @brgridiron (via @NFL) https://t.co/nJ9iUCWErn

White had 14 total catches for 110 yards and three catches as the New England Patriots worked their way back to defeat the Falcons in overtime. He broke Demaryius Thomas' record of most receptions in a Super Bowl.

It is still seen as the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP and apparently, the decision irked a lot of people.

After the tweet was posted, comments from NFL fans flooded the page about how their receiver deserved the honors more than the now seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Jonathan Spike @jonathanspike Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



James White’s Super Bowl LI performance was one of the greatest of all-time @brgridiron



(via 14 catches for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns including the game-winner in OTJames White’s Super Bowl LI performance was one of the greatest of all-time(via @NFL 14 catches for 110 yards and 3 touchdowns including the game-winner in OT James White’s Super Bowl LI performance was one of the greatest of all-time 😤 @brgridiron (via @NFL) https://t.co/nJ9iUCWErn Great reminder of the time when JAMES WHITE should have been Super Bowl MVP, not Brady. twitter.com/BleacherReport… Great reminder of the time when JAMES WHITE should have been Super Bowl MVP, not Brady. twitter.com/BleacherReport…

Chris Lavold @Shakehitch . I just looked up stats. Brady did throw for 466 yards, but White was so instrumental in the comeback. @jonathanspike Agree. I just looked up stats. Brady did throw for 466 yards, but White was so instrumental in the comeback. @jonathanspike Agree 💯. I just looked up stats. Brady did throw for 466 yards, but White was so instrumental in the comeback.

LSM @LoganMoreau7 @BleacherReport @brgridiron @NFL Should’ve been SB MVP. Sure Brady had 466 yards, but on almost 70 pass plays, and had that pick six that made the Pats’ deficit even worse. You’re telling me a RB who accounted for 139 scrimmage yards, 3 TDs, a 2 PT conversion, and the game-winning score wasn’t the MVP? @BleacherReport @brgridiron @NFL Should’ve been SB MVP. Sure Brady had 466 yards, but on almost 70 pass plays, and had that pick six that made the Pats’ deficit even worse. You’re telling me a RB who accounted for 139 scrimmage yards, 3 TDs, a 2 PT conversion, and the game-winning score wasn’t the MVP?

For those wondering, Tom Brady's stats in Super Bowl LI were: 43/62, 466 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

How long did RB James White play in the NFL?

James White @SweetFeet_White New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. https://t.co/8qd0FbA0tW

James White announced his retirement from the National Football League just three days ago. White played eight seasons in the league, all with the New England Patriots.

He was drafted out of the University of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Although he was a running back, he was used more as a receiver in the Patriots' offensive scheme. In eight seasons, he rushed for 1,278 yards but also had 3,278 receiving yards in the regular season.

In his career in postseason appearances, he played in 12 playoff games. The Florida native had a total of eight touchdowns, 146 rushing yards, and 506 receiving yards.

After Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the veteran running back stayed behind. Before the 2021 NFL season, he signed a one-year contract but was injured in Week 3, a hip injury that would cost him the rest of the season.

In March 2022, he signed a two-year contract that would bring him back to New England with the potential to continue the franchise's winning ways with second year quarterback Mac Jones.

However, just three days ago, after an eight-year career, James White announced his retirement from the NFL. He finished his career with three Super Bowl titles and as a member of the New England Patriots All-2010's Team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat