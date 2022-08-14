"James White should have been Super Bowl MVP" - NFL fans argue that retired WR and not Tom Brady was hero of Patriots' 28-3 comeback

Did Tom Brady deserve to be named Super Bowl LI MVP, or should that honor have gone to running back/wide receiver James White? The debate is currently happening on social media.
It became a hot topic after Bleacher Report posted a video of White's clutch performance that helped bring the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.
White had 14 total catches for 110 yards and three catches as the New England Patriots worked their way back to defeat the Falcons in overtime. He broke Demaryius Thomas' record of most receptions in a Super Bowl.
It is still seen as the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP and apparently, the decision irked a lot of people.
After the tweet was posted, comments from NFL fans flooded the page about how their receiver deserved the honors more than the now seven-time Super Bowl champion.
For those wondering, Tom Brady's stats in Super Bowl LI were: 43/62, 466 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
How long did RB James White play in the NFL?
James White announced his retirement from the National Football League just three days ago. White played eight seasons in the league, all with the New England Patriots.
He was drafted out of the University of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Although he was a running back, he was used more as a receiver in the Patriots' offensive scheme. In eight seasons, he rushed for 1,278 yards but also had 3,278 receiving yards in the regular season.
In his career in postseason appearances, he played in 12 playoff games. The Florida native had a total of eight touchdowns, 146 rushing yards, and 506 receiving yards.
After Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the veteran running back stayed behind. Before the 2021 NFL season, he signed a one-year contract but was injured in Week 3, a hip injury that would cost him the rest of the season.
In March 2022, he signed a two-year contract that would bring him back to New England with the potential to continue the franchise's winning ways with second year quarterback Mac Jones.
However, just three days ago, after an eight-year career, James White announced his retirement from the NFL. He finished his career with three Super Bowl titles and as a member of the New England Patriots All-2010's Team.