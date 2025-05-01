When Tom Brady roasted Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen with witty monologue 

Tom Brady spent 23 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL. During this stint, he won seven Super Bowl championships, six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. Apart from football, the former quarterback also has an interest in golf as a hobby.
Back in 2022, Tom Brady was invited to participate in the Capital 1 golf Match. He was paired up with ex-Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers while Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were their competitors in this charity golf game. During practice, the 7x Super Bowl champion showed his trash-talking skills while poking fun at all who were present.
In the clip, we see Brady talking about how the Packers traded away one of Aaron Rodgers' top targets, Davante Adams. He also took a jab at Mahomes while talking about the Chiefs parting ways with Tyreek Hill. He then made a hilarious comment about how it will soon be Josh Allen's turn to join the party of Rodgers and Mahomes.
"I don't even know, who caught Aaron? Davante left him and Tyreek left you Patrick," Brady said. "Josh, don't worry, someone's gonna leave you too."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers emerged victorious in their 12-hole golf charity match against the younger quarterbacks of the league. He then hung up his football cleats in January 2023 following the 2022 campaign with the Buccaneers.
Hollywood star Ben Affleck reveals losing interest in NFL after Tom Brady's exit from the Patriots
Hollywood actor Ben Affleck was once a die-hard football fan. However, on Wednesday's episode of 'New Heights' with Jason and Travis Kelce, he opened up about how he gradually lost interest in watching the sport.
Affleck then went on to explain the reason behind him losing his passion for the game. He stated that when Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, he became a casual enjoyer of the league.
"I'm like-I could tell a f****ng guy's combine number and s**t, but you know what I mean? I'm not that into this. Kind of like when Tom left New England and that whole thing. I was like, I had to step back, I was kind of like, I stopped."
"S**t started to stop making sense to me....I used to be more into, who we could get, who's the draft pick. And now I find myself a little conflicted." (TS- 48:15 onwards)
Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick. He then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and spent three seasons with them before finally calling it quits. The 7x Super Bowl champion is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.