When will Tyrod Taylor return from injury? We analyze the impact of Texans QB's absence

Even when something seems to work for the 2021 version of the Houston Texans, they don't. During a surprisingly close contest against the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury during his touchdown run, in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Third-round rookie Davis Mills took his place as the starter, and Taylor is already confirmed to miss Thursday's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Even though it's going to be helpful for the franchise to take a look at the rookie in-game action, Taylor played really well over the first two games, and he was giving hope that Houston could surprise everybody and make a run for the AFC wild card.

That's a huge step back for a team already short of offensive talent.

When will Tyrod Taylor return from injury?

Although head coach David Culley initially stated that Taylor's injury was day-to-day, he also confirmed that the veteran would miss Thursday's contest. The fact that the next game is so close hurts the Texans a lot, because Mills will have even less time to prepare for the game.

The news that came after Culley's press conference worsened the situation, as Taylor may lose up to four weeks. Putting him on the injured reserve is a possibility.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor will be out “for a while” with the hamstring he injured in Sunday’s loss to the #Browns , per source. Still waiting for the swelling to go down. As @RapSheet reported last night, Taylor won’t play Thursday vs. #Panthers . IR stint could be in play. #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor will be out “for a while” with the hamstring he injured in Sunday’s loss to the #Browns, per source. Still waiting for the swelling to go down. As @RapSheet reported last night, Taylor won’t play Thursday vs. #Panthers. IR stint could be in play.

Taylor suffered a left hamstring injury during the second quarter of the game against the Browns. He played two more series after his injury, but Culley decided to pull him, not to risk anything more serious.

How Taylor's injury impact the Texans?

In a perfect world, Taylor would not even see the field and Deshaun Watson would be the starter. Taylor stepped into the job as Watson and the team are having a myriad of problems, both in their own relationship and regarding Watson's off-field issues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

Taylor, in fact, did a fantastic job. He led the team to a great victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Texans were playing close against the Cleveland Browns before he was pulled from the game. Davis Mills could not come close to the veteran's level, which should not be a surprise.

Nobody expects Houston to fight for a playoff spot, and surely the lack of talent will catch up to them when the schedule gets harder. Taylor was providing glimpses of hope with his performance, certainly the best stretch of his career, even including the season in Buffalo where he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

If the Texans' chances are already slim, every game that Taylor is out, hurts them even more. It seems like this nightmare season for Houston will continue to get worse.

