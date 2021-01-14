Where is NFL headquarters?

The NFL operates franchises across the United States, with 32 teams all having their own individual main offices in their home cities. For the purposes of League operations, the top NFL executives are housed at a central location in New York City.

NFL HQ's address of 345 Park Avenue puts the building in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Due to the viral nature of COVID-19, most modern-day League operations take place virtually, but the League still occupies a physical building nonetheless.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's main office is located within NFL headquarters. Goodell was appointed as the League commissioner in 2006, making him the sixth commissioner in NFL history.

NFL Headquarters layout

NFL headquarters features a sleek and techy design, with chrome furniture and several large monitors on the wall of the entry. There also exists a huge wall full of 1400 tickets to different historic games from various NFL venues on what is called the Fan Floor, one of several floors inside NFL HQ. The tickets completely adorn the wall housing the elevators, which are located steps away from the large entry foyer.

NFL headquarters features a sports bar, and the walls of the facility are decorated with huge, vibrant mural-styled photographs and illustrations depicting different logos, historical NFL figures and their quotes and plays, and in-stadium shots representing the fanbases that make the League so passionate.

Roger Goodell and NFL officials

NFL headquarters also features a miniature field composed of artificial stadium turf, giving lucky fans and visitors the opportunity to experience what it's like to step onto an NFL field, something that only a limited number of people can say that they've done.

NFL headquarters has amenities such as spacious offices, stylish conference rooms, and a designated League room, where team owners come to congregate. Always mindful of fitness, the League provides a state-of-the-art fitness center to employees and houses it within the building.

The fifth floor of NFL headquarters houses the Command Center, where officials decide on crucial calls from games across the League whenever a ruling is challenged. Officials walk down a black-and-white patterned hallway to get to the large room fully equipped with monitors and communications devices, allowing them to have a game stopped in real time so that they can take a better look at a play and come to the correct conclusion.

Though NFL HQ is stationed in New York City, the NFL has several branches around the United States. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in Canton, Ohio, while NFL films calls Mt. Laurel, New Jersey home. The League's head media office is located in Culver City, California, representing the NFL on the West Coast of the United States.