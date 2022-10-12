Where does Dak Prescott live?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is undoubtedly enjoying a lifestyle of comfort right now. He agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with 'America's Team' last year, with $128 million of that amount being guaranteed. But even before agreeing to that deal, the footballer had a magnificent home that he had acquired in 2019.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Shannon and I are about to debate what we think really happened at Dak Prescott’s house last Friday night. @undisputed . 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. Shannon and I are about to debate what we think really happened at Dak Prescott’s house last Friday night. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1.

The star quarterback is also collaborating with and endorsing various global and national companies in addition to his income. He's worked with Beats by Dre, Pepsi, AT&T, Adidas, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Citibank, 7-Eleven, Direct TV, Oikos, Sleep Number, and New Era.

Forbes' list of the highest-paid sportspeople for 2021 placed NFL standout Dak Prescott, only 27 years old, in fourth place.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been residing in luxury at his Prosper, Texas, estate. The 9,016 square foot house has enough room and facilities to keep the professional football player occupied during leisure.

The house that Dak Prescott purchased in 2019 has everything a professional footballer could ever need. The stunning house is located in Texas, north of Dallas, and is situated on a huge seven-acre plot. Prescott also has a six-car garage, a private gym, a home theater, a pool, and a hot tub. He even has a miniature 50-yard football field with his emblem.

The home also features artistry, gaming, and media rooms along with a sports simulation game screen and projector, a bar area, and a jumbotron with four TVs. The exterior is fully equipped with a fire pit, kitchen, bar seating, a pool, and a spa.

The most impressive feature is arguably the custom football field in his backyard. Isn't it obvious why he would have a football field in his garden? The same firm that installed the actual Dallas Cowboys turf in AT&T Stadium installed this custom 50-yard football field.

Dak Prescott's background as one of the richest sportspeople on earth

American quarterback Dakota Prescott plays for the Dallas Cowboys. He played football as a teenager while attending Haughton High School in Los Angeles for the Buccaneers. He later played college football with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, where he immediately developed a reputation for his skills.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said the Cowboys will be a mess to deal with when they get Dak Prescott back and they continue to play strong defense. They will continue to lean on the run game but Prescott allows to them to also hit the big play in the passing game, per Jones Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said the Cowboys will be a mess to deal with when they get Dak Prescott back and they continue to play strong defense. They will continue to lean on the run game but Prescott allows to them to also hit the big play in the passing game, per Jones

Dak Prescott's quarterback talent saw him picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Prescott is living large thanks to his lucrative endorsement deals and multimillion-dollar NFL contract, and he has a posh Dallas property to show for it.

Poll : 0 votes