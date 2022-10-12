Where does Jalen Hurts live?

Jalen Hurts accepted a four-year, $6.025 million deal when the Philadelphia Eagles picked him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The deal includes a $1.942 million signup offer and a $610,000 salary for his rookie season.

Hurts claimed that buying a home in Philadelphia isn't logical because he lives with his mom when he returns to Houston:

"When I was selected, I didn't purchase a home or anything like that since it was just me. I would not need this large space for myself alone. I recently moved into a little home. Something pleasant that will serve me well for the time being, you know?"

Today is only his 24th start. Jalen Hurts now has 19 rush TD, passing Cam Newton for the most by a QB in his first 25 career starts

Jalen Hurts chose to stay at his mother's home rather than lease a place in Philadelphia.

He currently lives in Houston, Texas. He considers the area his home, and despite his close ties to the City of Brotherly Love, he doesn't want to lose sight of his origins.

Houston has historically been regarded as one of the country's brightest, fastest-growing, and most varied cities. It has no ethnic majority - about a quarter of its population was born abroad and more than 145 tongues are spoken there.

Houston is widely termed as the Bayou City since it has several inner rivers like New Orleans. These bayous divide several of Houston's most affluent places and suburbs.

Jalen Hurts' road to the NFL

Jalen Hurts and Blake Barnett battled it out to be Alabama's starting QB as true freshmen. Hurts started the second game of his freshman year, the school's first starting true freshman quarterback in 32 years.

Hurts then made headlines when he transferred to Oklahoma in January 2019. He spent his sole season in Norman, leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff and eventually becoming a Heisman finalist. Hurts, who the Philadelphia Eagles chose in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is now the team's starting quarterback following the departure of Carson Wentz.

Jalen hurts is the mvp if this team keeps it up people forget the mvp is a narrative driven award and who has a better narrative? Lamar is close but he already got his jalen overcoming adversity is a much better story for the media so if you gamble put the house on it

Jalen Hurts made league history by becoming the first player to open their first game with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown pass.

The quarterback has seen his side fly this season with the Eagles currently being the only undefeated team left in the league. Hurts have been solid in his own right, sitting at 1,359 yards passing, four touchdown passes, and two interceptions. He has completed 67.9 percent of his throws, amounting to a quarterback rating of 97.4.

