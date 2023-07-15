Where to watch CFL? Listing streaming options for 2023 season

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is a professional football league with eight franchises battling for glory.

The league happens from June to November, and the victorious franchise goes home with the coveted Grey Cup. The Canadian Football League has 34 regular-season games, which are broadcast on CBS Sports Network, while the rest are available for free on CFL+.

As we savor the ongoing Canadian Football League season, let's look at the streaming platforms that will showcase the best of the best from Canada. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Here are three of the most reliable streaming options for Canadian Football League enthusiasts ahead of the 2023 season:

#1 Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the most common and affordable means of savoring Canadian Football League action. The reason is that it's the most affordable way to get CBS Sports Network.

With ESPN+ merged into Hulu + Live TV at no extra pricing, you get access to many other sports leagues. It's a fabulous offer, as sports leagues tend to scatter games across various channels and streaming services.

Furthermore, Hulu + Live TV also has unlimited cloud DVR storage space, a vital feature for any sports fan. With Hulu + Live TV, you will be able to enjoy every Canadian Football League game in the 2023 season as well as NBA, NFL, MMA, and other premier sports leagues.

#2 CFL+

It's a streaming service dedicated to the CFL and its environs. It's incredible to see how far the Canadian Football League has come. CFL+ was introduced earlier this year. It's free and shows Canadian Football League on TSN broadcasts.

While CFL+ is an excellent innovation, it still leaves a lot to be desired. First, its most glaring flaw is that it's only accessible via desktop and mobile devices using a web browser. As such, don't expect to find it on major streaming platforms like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon.

Furthermore, streaming with this platform gives you the bare minimum experience. You can only watch live games (no on-demand replays), and there aren’t any studio shows or behind-the-scenes programs to savor when games aren’t on.

#3 DIRECTV

DIRECTV is quickly becoming a favorite for American football fans, and the Canadian Football League is no exception.

This platform assures an elite TV experience for fans of professional football. Asides from the Canadian Football League, DIRECTV has premium NFL, XFL and USFL content.

Going past American and Canadian football, DIRECTV is immense for sports fans, as it offers most regional sports networks and out-of-network packages. That makes watching baseball, basketball and hockey much more accessible, regardless of location.

Canadian Football League (CFL) FAQs

Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions regarding the Canadian Football League:

#1 Are any Canadian Football League preseason games on TV?

Yes, there are. There are select Canadian Football League preseason games available for streaming. You can access them on your choice streaming platform.

#2 Can I watch the Canadian Football League online?

Yes, you can. You can do so on your favorite football streaming platform if it carries CBS Sports Network.

#3 Is Canadian Football League Game Pass available in the US?

Unfortunately, no. Canadian Football League Game Pass no longer exists, but its successor, CFL+, is available in the US and other countries outside of Canada.

