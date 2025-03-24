"Where is the weak arm?" - NFL fans rally behind Shedeur Sanders over Colorado star's viral highlight reel amid tanking draft stock

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders can't avoid the headlines with the 2025 NFL Draft just a month away. On March 23, 2025, the NFL's official page shared a video of his impressive gameplay, captioned:

"@ShedeurSanders is ready to make plays like these at the next level."

Fans swarmed in the comments section at once. One questioned the critics, commenting:

"50 yards in the air rolling left? Where is the weak arm I’m hearing about."

Another fan said, "Better than Jalen Hurts already."

One fan supported him by commenting, "Shedeur really got that ‘NFL-ready’ glow. Can’t wait to see him cook at the next level!"

One X user wrote, "Shedeur’s not just coming to play, he’s coming to own Sundays."

Another fan critiqued, "Dude is overrated as all get out and cares more about his social image than playing football. Whoever drafts him will regret it for the next 10+ years."

More fan doubted Shedeur's abilities, "Uhhhhh.....on the Giants, against the Eagles and Redskins, it won't end like this.... This ain't college...."

Another advised, "Need to learn some NFL play and offense before starting any NFL games."

Coach Prime's son is yet to step on the big stage, but he's had the NFL world already predicting his output.

Shedeur Sanders to Browns is a real possibility

The burning question in several NFL fans' and analysts' minds is where Shedeur Sanders will play. Several see the Cleveland Browns picking him at No. 2 overall. While the Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade, the door is not closed on the Colorado quarterback.

Pickett may serve as a bridge QB for the 2025 season, but Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the team could still draft Sanders. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, he said:

"I'm not ready to say they will pass on him. I think he's still in the options there. They have a Pro Day with Shedeur and Travis Hunter on April 4th. If they pass on him, it means they just didn't consider him a top 20, top 16 quarterback, and the guy they're going to take is closely ranked to him and (the Browns) can take him later.

"Aside from the position of quarterback, what's the major need?" Grossi said. "They need points. Other than a quarterback, who provides you points? Travis Hunter is also going to be at that April 4th Pro Day. I think that would be the decision the Browns make there."

The Browns might even pick Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to play alongside Myles Garrett, but everything's a speculation until the draft day arrives.

