Which actress did Troy Aikman date? Exploring Cowboys legend's dating history

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 08, 2023 15:56 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Troy Aikman walks across the field before a game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers

According to reports, Sandra Bullock and Troy Aikman dated in the 1990s. Aikman spent years dating the well-known actress, but they never made their romance public.

Reportedly, the distance between them caused their brief romance to end. Bullock later married Jesse James, whom she divorced in 2010 over claims of infidelity, while Aikman also experienced a troubled marriage.

During the 2013 Christmas break, the two allegedly reunited through an acquaintance. Aikman was seen out on a night out with a woman who was obviously not Bullock, just a few weeks after it was reported that the pair would be reconciling.

Sandra Bullock e Troy Aikman(nei commenti) https://t.co/DGCrkG1WcV

Aside from Aikman, Sandra Bullock is said to have dated prominent actors, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Tate Donovan and Matthew McConaughey.

What is Sandra Bullock famous for?

Since her role in "Speed" in 1994, Sandra Bullock has established herself as one of the country's finest and most well-liked actresses. Apart from 59 movies, she has approximately 20 producing credits.

Bullock is a commercial success apart from appearing in blockbuster movies. The 2009' film "The Blind Side" earned her the Best Actress Oscar award.

OMG SANDRA BULLOCK IN HER LAST PREMIER >>>>> https://t.co/zgcVhBrRdx

She owns residences in Southern California, Wyoming, Jackson Hole, New Orleans, Manhattan, and other places across the country. Her assets are reportedly valued at $80 million.

Who is Troy Aikman's new girlfriend, Haley Clark?

Troy Aikman has apparently confirmed the dissolution of his marriage after being photographed with a new woman.

Troy Aikman seemingly announces end of marriage in PDA pics with new girlfriend trib.al/0Ho7C7o https://t.co/R7nvvenCdx

During a trip to the Italian Amalfi Coast, the former NFL quarterback and his rumored lover Haley Clark engaged in some intimate physical contact.

In the pictures, which were taken off the coast of Italy, Clark, who is 22 years Aikman's junior, could be seen kissing his cheek and patting the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's leg.

As mentioned in her LinkedIn page, Clark graduated from Southern Methodist University and is currently employed as a sales director in Dallas.

Throughout his NFL career, the 56-year-old Troy Aikman captured three Super Bowl championships. He carved out a career in presenting after going into retirement in 2000, first as a color analyst on Fox Sports and then as an analyst with ESPN on Monday Night Football.

Edited by Bhargav
