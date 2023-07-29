Which NFL player played for Seahawks and Jaguars? NFL immaculate Grid answers for July 29 

NFL Immaculate Grid is a daily game in which people try to connect players to where they've played in their careers. The July 29th edition of the game asks players who have played for the Seahawks and Jaguars.

One such player is cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Griffin played four seasons in Seattle, getting 249 tackles, six interceptions, and a sack with the team.

He joined the Jaguars ahead of the 2021 season, spending two seasons with the franchise. Griffin had 78 tackles and a forced fumble in 19 games with Jacksonville.

There have been other players like Griffin who've played for both teams. Below are three of those players.

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Cedric Ogbuehi with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ogbuehi played one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, playing in 14 games. He had two stints with the Seattle Seahawks, first in the 2020 NFL season and for one game the following season. In total, he started five of the nine games in his time with the Seahawks.

RB Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Hyde played a combined 20 games for the Jaguars (eight in the 2018 season and 12 in the 2021 season). He rushed for 421 yards and a touchdown with the team.

The running back played the 2020 season with the Seahawks, gaining 356 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

K Jason Myers

Jason Myers with the Seattle Seahawks

Myers will be entering his fifth NFL season with the Seahawks, making his second Pro Bowl with the team last season. The kicker has made 87.5 percent of his kicks and 93.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Myers is seventh in franchise history in points with 468.

Before joining the Seahawks, he played the first three seasons of his career with the Jaguars (2015 - 2017). He made 81 percent of his kicks while hitting 86.4 percent of his extra points.