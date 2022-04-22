Which NFL team has the best WR duo? Chad Ochocinco hypes up young stars

The NFL's premier position has of late become a two-horse race. The quarterback position is arguably the most important, due to the many responsibilities shouldered by signal callers.

But since the mid 90s, the wide receiver position has seen a significant uptick as perhaps the second-most important position. If there is any question, simply take a look at the recent contracts of receivers such as Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

Former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson, better known as Chad Ochocinco, recently took to Twitter to pose the question of which team has the best receiving duo.

The tweet included a picture of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Are Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins the NFL's top receiving tandem?

Although Ochocinco might be showing a bit of hometown bias, he may also be correct. In his rookie season (2021), Chase took the league by storm by hauling in 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His connection with quarterback Joe Burrow was one of the primary reasons the team made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season.

Tee Higgins was also able to shine, catching 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. The formidable duo will look to cause havoc for years to come, as both are under 24 years of age.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have a prolific tandem of receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Last season, Godwin suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, so his numbers were a bit skewed on the season, but he was still able to grab 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns.

Mike Evans holds the record for the most consecutive 1,000 yard seasons to start a career (eight). He finished the 2021 year with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Chargers must be included in the discussion, as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are proven showstoppers on the field. In 2021, Allen caught 106 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. In the same season, Williams hauled in 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Chargers' tandem gives quarterback Justin Herbert two reliable weapons with which to carve open defenses with ease.

While the debate rages on over which NFL team has the best receiving duo, there is one thing that everyone can agree on: The NFL is in good hands with its proliferation of pass catchers.

