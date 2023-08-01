Which player has played for Bears and Browns? August 1 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a fabulous way to test football fans' knowledge about player history. Those who pay close attention to roster signings and trades will have an easier time filling in the nine spots in the grid.

On August 1, the grid includes players who suited up for both the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns. Given the rich history of both teams, there are many possible answers.

One such player is quarterback Mike Phipps, whom the Browns took as the third overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. The 1969 All-American from Purdue played for Cleveland until 1976. By then, Brian Sipe overtook him on the depth chart, especially after injury-riddled seasons of 1974 and 1976.

The Browns traded him to the Bears in 1977. He played for Chicago until his retirement in 1981. Phipps has 10,506 passing yards, 55 touchdowns, and 108 interceptions in 12 NFL seasons.

NFL Immaculate Grid answer for August 1 – Who else has played for the Bears and Browns?

Another possible answer about the Aug. 1 NFL Immaculate Grid question about players who have played for the Bears and Browns is cornerback Thomas Graham.

The Bears selected the former Oregon standout in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in Chicago for two seasons before signing with the Browns practice squad last season. He was waived in early October before getting re-signed to the practice squad. Graham was elevated to the active roster at month’s end.

The California native has 13 tackles and four pass deflections in two NFL seasons. Graham will compete for a roster spot in the loaded Cleveland secondary.

He must compete with fellow defensive backs Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, A.J. Green III, Martin Emerson Jr., Cameron Mitchell, Caleb Biggers and Mike Ford in the new season.