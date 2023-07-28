Which player played for the Steelers and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 28

The NFL Immaculate Grid has become one of the biggest online trivia games as fans try connecting players to two franchises. The recent iteration of the game asked players who've played for the Steelers and Bengals.

There are many answers to choose from, but linebacker James Harrison stands out amongst the rest. He played 14 seasons with the Steelers, winning two Super Bowls. His 80.5 sacks with the team is the most in franchise history.

In the 2013 season, the former All-Pro suited up for the Bengals. Harrison has just two sacks in nine games with the team.

Other players that played for both teams in their NFL careers include quarterback Neil O'Donnell, kicker Randy Bullock, and defensive end Kimo von Oelhoffen.

QB - Neil O'Donnell

Neil O'Donnell with the Steelers

O'Donnell started 61 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1991 to 1995, leading the team to the Super Bowl in the 1995 season. He threw for 12,867 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions with the Steelers.

His lone season with the Cincinnati Bengals was in 1998 when he started just 11 games.

K - Randy Bullock

Randy Bullock with the Cincinnati Bengals

Bullock played the majority of his NFL career with the Bengals, spending five seasons with the team (2016, 2017 - 2020). He had an 84.9 field goal percentage and made 95.4 of his extra points. Bullock kicked in just one game for the Steelers in the 2016 season.

DE - Kimo von Oelhoffen

Kimo von Oelhoffen with the Steelers

Kimo von Oelhoffen began his NFL journey with the Bengals, playing six seasons with the team. He had 112 solo tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble in 78 games for Cincinnati.

The defensive end suited up for the Steelers after his time with the Bengals. He racked up 127 solo tackles, 20.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in six seasons with Pittsburgh. He won a Super Bowl with the Steelers in the 2005 season.