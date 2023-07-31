In today's NFL Immaculate Grid episode, two former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams players will be highlighted.

William Hayes, a former NFL defensive end who played college football at Winston-Salem State, was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He soon became a key member of the Titans' defensive group after being selected in the NFL Draft in 2008, exhibiting his pass-rush and run-stopping abilities. Hayes had 82 tackles and two forced fumbles in his first season with the Titans, starting 11 of their 16 games.

Hayes was second in the team with 23 quarterback hits and tied for third with four sacks in the year.

In Apr. 2012, Hayes agreed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Rams. Before announcing his retirement after the 2018 season, Hayes played for the Miami Dolphins briefly following five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

After 11 years in the league, Hayes retired at the age of 34, but he had too many injuries to count. He did record 336 tackles, one interception, 37.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles during his career, though.

Without particularly referring to his playing career, William Hayes is one of the most intriguing athletes the NFL has ever seen. It's due to his conspiracy ideas and convictions, which include notions that dinosaurs didn't exist and that no one has ever been on the moon.

NFL Immaculate Grid for July 31: Who else also played for Titans and Rams?

Kenneth Britt, a former wide receiver in the NFL, was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 30th overall choice in the 2009 NFL Draft after playing college football at Rutgers.

He also played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams.

Sam Block @theblockspot

WIDE RECEIVER

FROM RUTGERS

KENNY BRITT ALL-TIME GREAT College Football Player that NOBODY ever talks about:WIDE RECEIVERFROM RUTGERSKENNY BRITT pic.twitter.com/qSKgaUwvg5

After an impressive start to his career, Britt sought to match the NFL's pattern for players at his position. In his first pair of seasons, he had consecutive campaigns with 700 or more receiving yards.

However, after just three games in 2011, he sustained a devastating knee injury that ended his season. He came back early in the 2012 season, but his production suffered significantly, and he just didn't appear to be the same player.

Britt agreed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Rams before the 2014 campaign. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots after leaving the Rams. After the 2018 season, he made the announcement that he was leaving the league.