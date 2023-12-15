Whitney Cummings shuts down Travis Kelce-Pfizer conspiracy amid Taylor Swift craze

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has taken the world by storm. Fans from both sides have been intently waiting for updates, excited for the new couple's every appearance together.

However, as the 2023 NFL season progresses, people have also questioned the authenticity of Swift and Kelce's relationship.

In a recent conversation between Chris Williamson and Whitney Cummings on the former's Modern Wisdom podcast, the Kelce-Swift relationship was discussed. The discussion also touched upon Travis Kelce's infamous Pfizer controversy.

According to Williamson, the sequence of events point towards the entire relationship being set up alongside the Pfizer campaign:

“Was Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship orchestrated by Big Pharma? Because they started dating at the same time that he did that Pfizer campaign. So, the search volume for Travis Kelce’s name went through the roof, and when you search for his name, the vaccine stuff and the Pfizer partnership comes up too.”

Cummings wasn't convinced and drew an interesting parallel:

“Don't you think someone would have gotten fired and told people about it? It's like with the aliens, it's like someone would have snitched someone, some guy would have gotten drunk at a bar and been like, 'Hey, like you don't want to go home with me, you don't want to see a picture of a fu**ing alien?' You know what I'm saying? Like, don't you think it would have gotten out?”

The controversy that Cummings and Williamson referred to is about people like Rob Schneider ripping into the Chiefs TE for promoting the COVID-19 and flu vaccine in a commercial. But linking that issue to Kelce and Swift's apparent romance is still just a conspiracy theory.

Some fans have also labeled Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift a PR stunt

Shortly after Swift's first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in September, a few fans ended up doubting their new link-up. A few labeled it a PR stunt, chalking off the timing and calculated movements as a planned move.

These users online questioned their every move, wondering if Kelce's initial mention of Swift on the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce was also a planned move.

According to the Kelce brothers, Swift had refused to meet up with Kelce initially, even reportedly refusing his friendship bracelet. However, the two connected post the concert, eventually dating publically.

Having said that, one can expect more TS-Kelce appearances as the NFL season picks up.