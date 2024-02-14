Who should 49ers pick with #31 overall selection? 5 prospects Kyle Shanahan should consider at 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are recovering from their overtime Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but need to shift their focus on getting ready for next season in the off-season.

The 49ers represented the NFC and had a 12-5 record this past season and were one of the best teams.

As they turn their focus to the off-season, the 49ers have a key number of free agents that include Randy Gregory, Chase Young, Sam Darnold, Javon Kinlaw, Tashaun Gipson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jauan Jennings, and many others. The 49ers currently rank 23rd in cap space and could very well lose multiple players in free agency.

After winning the NFC and falling to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the 49ers will pick number 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 prospects the San Francisco 49ers should target at pick No. 31

In Sportskeeda's 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator, the San Francisco 49ers select the best player available and one of the best defensive players in the draft in Iowa CB, Cooper DeJean.

Here are five prospects the 49ers should target with pick No. 31 overall.

#1 - Cooper DeJean, CB Iowa

Cooper DeJean during Iowa v Minnesota

Cooper DeJean is one of the best defensive backs in this year's draft. If the 49ers have a chance to grab him at pick No. 31, they might have to.

While the 49ers don't have many voids to fill on their roster, upgrading at the cornerback position is always a smart idea.

DeJean had a historic season in 2023 as he only allowed 22 receptions and no touchdowns during the season. He was a unanimous All-American, Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and was a finalist for the Bronco Nagurski and Jim Thorpe Awards.

#2 - Amarius Mims, OT Georgia

Amarius Mims during Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State

The 49ers only have two free-agent offensive linemen, Jon Feliciano and Matt Pryor.

In the case that they lose one or both, they can replace them with one of the top

Mims is a very experienced tackler, playing both right and left, and has been on the team of the Georgia Bulldogs, helping them win two national championships. At 6'7" and 330 lbs., Mims is one of the biggest and most powerful tackles in this year's draft class.

#3 - Jackson Powers-Johnson, C Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson during California v Oregon

Another offensive lineman who can provide more depth to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers aren't too deep at the center position and only had starting center Jake Brendel active for the Super Bowl.

Powers-Johnson had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, raising his stock even more with his dominant week displayed.

He took home the Rimington Award, which is considered the top center in college football, and is one of the best interior OL in this year's draft.

#4 - Terrion Arnold, CB Alabama

Terrion Arnold during the 2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

A First-Team All-SCC and All-American CB in 2023, Terrion Arnold could be another intriguing option for San Fran at pick No. 31.

Arnold recorded 63 tackles, 5 interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in 2023.

Arnold is a versatile corner that has good ball-hawking skills and size. He could be plugged in as a day one slot/nickel corner.

#5 - Chris Braswell, LB Alabama

Chris Braswell during Alabama v Auburn

Another Alabama defender the San Francisco 49ers could choose is linebacker Chris Braswell.

During his time in college, Braswell has racked up 75 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for losses, four forced fumbles and 10.5 sacks.

He can play outside linebacker or be used as an edge rusher as he is quick off the edge and is very athletic.

Braswell could be picked as high as No. 31 by a team like the 49ers who are looking for another premier edge rusher opposite of Nick Bosa.

Full list of 49ers' picks available for 2024 NFL Draft

Arik Armstead makes 49ers' selection during 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

The San Francisco 49ers will be very busy all three days during the 2024 NFL Draft. They have a total of 11 picks, a bulk of them will come on day 3. They will have multiple draft picks in rounds three, four, five, and seven.

Here is a list of the 49ers draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1 (own) Round 2 (own) Round 3 (own) Round 3 (Compensatory) Round 4 (own) Round 4 (from Cowboys) Round 5 (Compensatory) Round 5 (Compensatory) Round 6 (Compensatory) Round 7 Round 7 (from Broncos)

