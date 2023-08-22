Who is Adam Dedeaux? Meet QB whisperer who vaulted Jalen Hurts into NFL MVP territory

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly ascended into an NFL superstar due to his excellent work ethic. His hard work, combined with his dedication to improvement and excellence, made him go from a benched college quarterback to a Super Bowl starting quarterback in the space of five years.

One of the guys who helped Hurts the most was Adam Dedeaux, one of the founders of 3DQB, a group of elite quarterback trainers who have worked with plenty of superstars ever since it grew in notoriety over the past decade as players like Tom Brady and Drew Brees became their clients.

Jalen Hurts improvement in 2022 had their participation as well. According to an article by Sports Illustrated, when Philadelphia Eagles VP of Player Development Ted Rath ran into Adam Dedeaux in Southern California and asked if Dedeaux could work with him, which led to the quarterback's massive individual improvement from the previous season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Dedeaux and Tom House helped Jalen Hurts' 2022 impressive season

Adam Dedeaux and Tom House are the founders of 3DQB, gaining notoriety over the previous decade. Their background is baseball-focused, and their pitching lessons helped them to exploit new areas of quarterback development, such as biomechanics, throwing motions and stability.

Dedeaux is the grandson of legendary baseball coach Rod Dedeaux, a former pitching coach at USC. After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a left-handed pitcher, he changed the course of his career and has now worked with Tom House at 3DQB, with around half of the NFL quarterbacks as their clients.

NFL coaches are open to Dedeaux's presence, as they believe he provides a different level of intelligence and challenges to improve quarterbacks. Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, for instance, said during the 2022 training camp that "We're very familiar and very comfortable with Adam Dedeaux, and I think Adam is a real strength for us. I love talking football with him".

Just like Jalen Hurts, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was also a former client of House and Dedeaux, but reports from previous years state that Wentz stopped working with them, which could explain some of his struggles from 2019 onwards.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 259 votes