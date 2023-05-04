Who is Alejandro Santo Domingo? Meet Colombia’s richest family eyeing Washington Commanders ownership

Does the name Alejandro Santo Domingo sound familiar? Well, while it may not right now, it will soon enough for NFL fans. As the approval process continues for the sale of the Washington Commanders, new details continue to emerge, the most recent being who exactly is involved in the ownership group.

According to a report by Sportico, the group spearheaded by Josh Harris also includes NBA champion Magic Johnson, his wife Cookie, and Washington D.C. area billionaire and philanthropist Mitchell Rales.

Colombian billionaire Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family and Mitchell Morgan have joined the Josh Harris-led group to buy the Commanders, per @Sportico

"One of South America’s richest families is part of the group poised to take over the Washington Commanders, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

"Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family, investors from Colombia, are part of the bid group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Also in the group is Mitchell Morgan, CEO of Morgan Properties, which says it is the largest apartment owner in the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania and New York." - Sportico

An unidentified source has now said that Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family, who are Colombian investors, are also a part of the group. As is Mitchell Morgan, the CEO of Morgan Properties, which is one of the biggest owners in apartments in New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

While the sale of the Washington Commanders is not finalized as of yet, it is moving forward. The financial aspects of the sale are being reviewed by the NFL. Once approved by Commissioner Roger Goodell, it will then move forward with a vote by the remaining 31 NFL team owners. That will then officially approve the sale of the team.

How much is the Santo Domingo family worth?

Alejandro Santo Domingo is the son of Colombian billionaire Julio Mario. He was born in New York City and graduated from Harvard University. He has spent his career managing the family business, the Santo Domingo Group, which has a majority stake in the beer business, mostly Bavaria Brewery.

He is also the managing director of Quadrant Capital Advisors, Inc based in New York City. Alejandro, himself has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion according to Forbes Magazine.

The Domingo family, one of the wealthiest in South America, is worth $12.1B per Bloomberg NEWS: The Josh Harris group is adding Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family to the investor group seeking to purchase the Commanders, source confirms ( @Sportico 1st).The Domingo family, one of the wealthiest in South America, is worth $12.1B per Bloomberg NEWS: The Josh Harris group is adding Alejandro Santo Domingo and his family to the investor group seeking to purchase the Commanders, source confirms (@Sportico1st).The Domingo family, one of the wealthiest in South America, is worth $12.1B per Bloomberg

As of this month, the Santo Domingo family has an estimated net worth of $10.4 billion. It puts them as one of the wealthiest families in all of the Americas through their investment in North and South America.

While the family's investment has been mainly based in the beer industry and investments, which will make the ownership of a team in the NFL the first of its kind for their portfolios.

With the sale of the Washington Commanders estimated to be around $6 billion, there's no official word as to how much the family put down or how much stake they will acquire. But, Harris is likely to be the majority owner with the rest of the investors having a minority stake in the team.

