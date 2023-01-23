Who is Alix Earle? Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson shoots his shot at IG model

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is well-known for making TikTok videos during NFL games. His behavior has been called into question in recent seasons as a potential distraction for his Super Bowl-winning brother.

Jackson has been quiet on social media this season, however, until this past week. Jackson went live on TikTok last week and had an awkward encounter in regard to another social media influencer. He mentioned Alix Earle, a well-known Instagram model who has over one million followers on social media.

He yelled the IG model's name and said 'let's talk about it' while dancing during his TikTok Live. He then requested that those who were with him on the social media platform tag her on his Instagram account. Then he went on to say that he thought she was quite attractive.

"Alix Earle, let's talk about it. Tag her on my Instagram, because I'm thinking she's a pretty fine girl."

Unfortunately for Chiefs fans this may also mean that their season could be coming to an end sooner than they want! Jackson Mahomes is back!Unfortunately for Chiefs fans this may also mean that their season could be coming to an end sooner than they want! Jackson Mahomes is back! Unfortunately for Chiefs fans this may also mean that their season could be coming to an end sooner than they want! 😂 https://t.co/g42cIbkp5D

The awkward way that Jackson Mahomes mentioned Alix Earle had everyone cringing.

Earle is a student at the University of Miami while also making a name for herself on Instagram. Her makeup tutorials on TikTok have millions of views and her modeling pictures on Instagram have made her a brand sponsor. Earle recently dated Major League Baseball infielder Tyler Wade, who has played for the New Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

NFL fans who thought they could go an entire season without Jackson distracting his older brother have now been anxious as to what he will do next. In regards to his message to Alix Earle, there has been no indication that the two have been in contact on social media.

Will Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes play in AFC title game?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of the AFC divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although he returned in the second half of the game and led the Chiefs to a victory over the Jags, he was in obvious pain. So, will the former NFL MVP be able to take the field on Sunday in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. “Nothing more than that,” said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. “Nothing more than that,” said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that an MRI confirmed there was no structural damage and that it was just a sprain. However, Mahomes intends to play in the AFC championship game next Sunday. The Chiefs will play the Bengals in a rematch of last year's game, which Cincinnati won and advanced to the Super Bowl.

