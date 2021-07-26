Who is Andy Benoit? LA Rams hire NFL writer as special assistant

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't your run-of-the-mill coach when it comes to coaching a team and assembling his staff.

McVay has reportedly hired former Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and New York Times journalist Andy Benoit as his special assistant and researcher. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the development earlier this weekend.

With Benoit's background as an NFL analyst, it's an interesting hire for McVay and the Rams, and has some wondering what his job will consist of.

Who is Andy Benoit?

Andy Benoit is an NFL analyst who has worked for Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and the New York Times. Benoit's official title on the Los Angeles Rams' staff is Assistant to Head Coach Sean McVay, working on Special Projects and as a researcher.

Benoit began writing football books at the young age of just fourteen. Benoit also hosted the MMQB NFL Podcast and created the NFLTouchdown and Football Outsiders websites.

Benoit is known for his questionable opinions. That includes criticizing quarterback Cam Newton's talent and ability in a season in which he was eventually crowned the MVP. Benoit has also made controversial comments in regards to women's sports and has a private Twitter account.

Andy Benoit interviewed Sean McVay for a profile piece for Sports Illustrated a few years ago. The two have seemingly stayed in touch since, leading up to this assignment.

As an NFL analyst, Benoit's experience would allow him to work with the analytics side of the Rams' football team. McVay is known as a "football genius" and has a remarkable football IQ. Hiring a former NFL analyst as a researcher could signal that McVay and the Rams will be furthering their analytics game plan this season.

The Rams finished in second place in the NFC West in 2020, clinching a Wild Card spot and then defeating their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

With a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford this season, the Los Angeles Rams are looking for a fresh start. With the hiring of Andy Benoit, the Rams appear to have added another facet to that fresh look.

What better way to add to the analytics team than by hiring an NFL analyst who has spent years as a journalist and writing about statistics?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha