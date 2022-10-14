Who has the best defense in the NFL right now? 

As we head into Week 6 of the NFL season, fantasy football managers will once again aim to maximize the points they can get from their defense this week. However, there has only been a hand full of teams that have managed to get their defensive play on par.

That being said, here we analyze who has the best NFL defense at the moment. Picking the best rearguards can bolster your chances of racking up fantasy points this weekend.

San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner

As things stand, the San Francisco 49ers have the best defense of the 2022-23 NFL season after Week 5. Kyle Shanahan's side have won three games and lost two, but they boast a formidable defensive record.

The Niners have put opposing offenses under tremendous pressure throughout the season. Opposition teams are averaging just three yards per carry (lowest in the NFL) and 5.2 yards per passing attempt.

By giving up just 12.2 points per game, the Niners are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the meanest defensive record in the league. The Niners have also forced seven turnovers while allowing just five touchdowns. They've also made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks with 21 sacks.

San Francisco's defense will once again be tested in Week 6 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Niners will be sweating over the fitness of defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) after cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

Bosa has recorded 10 QB hits, 15 tackles and six sacks already this season. He is listed as questionable for Week 6. Meanwhile, Moseley had 22 tackles and took one interception for a touchdown in Week 5. Unfortunately, his season has been cut short due to injury.

Nevertheless, San Francisco will continue to rely on their defensive strengths. Linebacker Fred Warner has looked as assured as ever, recording 34 tackles so far. Meanwhile, cornerback Charvarius Ward has broken up eight passes and put up 26 tackles as of Week 5.

San Francisco 49ers go toe-to-toe with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the NFL season

While there are a few injury concerns for the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, it will be interesting to see how they cope without some of their in-form defensive stars.

Week 6 has them squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons. With Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts working through hamstring troubles this week, head coach Arthur Smith will be hoping the star is in top shape come gameday. The youngster's production will certainly be invaluable against the vaunted 49ers defense.

