The Washington Commanders seemed to have finalized a deal last Thursday, but a recent bidder emerged out of nowhere.

According to reports, Dan and Tanya Snyder had agreed to sell the team to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner, Josh Harris. The group also consists of former NBA superstar Magic Johnson and Maryland philanthropist Mitchell Rales.

The bid is for $6.05 billion, which would break the record for the largest sale of a professional sports team. Last year, the Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion.

Shortly after the news broke, Brian Davis, a former Duke and NBA basketball player, reportedly offered $7 billion for the Commanders franchise.

A report from 106.7 The Fan in D.C. last month surfaced on Davis' offer, and WUSA confirmed the report. According to the reports, Davis offered to pay Dan Snyder $1 billion in the first 24 hours and $6 billion within seven days.

How did Brian Davis make his money?

Brian Davis during college at Duke

Brian Davis is the owner of Urban Echo Energy LLC. His concept of the creation of a smart city includes power via solar panels, which sells energy back to power companies. However, there aren't any certified projects owned or administered by his company.

Davis is a business partner with former college teammate Christian Laettner. The two have been under civil investigation multiple times.

Davis has yet to announce any business partners and there's no legitimate net worth available for him. According to Front Office Sports, Davis reaped in $50 billion by selling intellectual property.

It isn't entirely clear where Davis coughed up all of the money that he had offered to the Commanders, but it certainly has raised questions.

