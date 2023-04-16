Washington Commanders sale: Dan Snyder could be forced to change plans about Josh Harris after emergence of $7BN bidder

Dan Snyder was all set to sell the Washington Commanders to billionaire Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, leading to a long-awaited shift in ownership for some NFL fans.

However, Snyder might have to alter his plans as a new bidder has emerged who would topple Harris' bid. The bid in question was made by Brian Davis, who put in a $7 billion cash offer.

The details surrounding the bid details were first reported last month by The Sports Junkies radio show in Washington DC. Documents gathered by DC news station WUSA9 stated the fiscal information of the bid made by Davis in late March.

Davis is willing to pay $1 billion to Snyder within 24 hours, and the remaining $6 billion within a week.

In his offer letter to Snyder, Davis spoke about the need to have African-American ownership to boost the Washington Commanders fanbase:

"With the Washington DC metropolitan area having a significant minority population ... Urban Echo believes that African-American ownership in the Company will be a vital component to enhancing the social infrastructure in the local community. There is a significant opportunity to enhance the existing fanbase."

Brian Davis is also willing to protect Dan Snyder as a condition of his offer, per the offer letter. This means that Davis would be willing to accept any legal liability connected to the Commanders and current investigations into the franchise.

Dan Snyder and the team have found themselves entrenched in scandals involving sexual harassment, emails, and an unsafe working environment.

Who is Brian Davis, Dan Snyder's possible successor as Washington Commanders' owner?

Brian Davis is a former college basketball player with Duke University who later played in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is the owner of Urban Echo Energy LLC, a developer of renewable energy assets. He was a minority owner of the MLS team DC United.

A source told WUSA9 that Davis raised the funds by selling his own intellectual property. Private investors realized he had $50 billion at the time. If Davis' bid does win out, he would be the first black owner of an NFL franchise.

