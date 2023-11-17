Who is Danii Banks? All about model who was kicked out from Allegiant Stadium for NSFW incident

Danii Banks is a model and social media influencer. Banks was born on Apr. 28, 1990 and has attained significant fame on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

She has over eight million followers on Instagram and well over 200,000 on X. Aside from being Instagram famous, Banks supplements her income by having a popular Onlyfans account.

Danii Banks isn't your everyday model; she loves to attend live sporting fixtures, especially when it's her favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, it was at the Raiders' stadium that she attained a new level of notoriety when she didn't stay for the entire game due to her actions.

In a Week 10 game against the New York Jets, Banks brazenly flashed her breasts in the middle of the game. According to Banks, shortly after she recorded herself flashing her breasts inside Allegiant Stadium, security guards and police officers swooped in and asked her to leave the facility.

Interestingly, the model posted the video of her flashing the crowd on Instagram, as well as another of her having a great time at the stadium before her little "distraction."

Will the Las Vegas Raiders ban Danii Banks from the Allegiant Stadium?

Danii Banks's actions at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, could have landed her in hot water.

Banks could have been arrested for public nudity, but apparently, the Raiders decided that it would be best that she be escorted out of the facility. Acts like that are generally frowned on due to the presence of children and other impressionable individuals at public spectacles.

However, despite the seemingly tame nature of her being escorted away from the ground, it's highly unlikely that the viral Instagram star would be welcome at the Allegiant Stadium for further games or events.

Professional sports teams typically take things like Banks' actions very seriously, and they might want to send a message. So, the immediate and long-term consequences of Banks' actions remain to be seen.

Does Danii Banks have an NFL boyfriend?

It's not unusual for NFL players to couple up with famous social media stars. These are some of the most popular people in America, so it's only natural that they move in similar circles.

However, at the moment, Danii Banks does not have a boyfriend in the National Football League. In fact, the closest thing that Banks has had to a relationship with an NFL player was the minor controversy with former Las Vegas Raiders rookie star Damon Arnette.

Banks aired out Arnette for allegedly stealing her Cartier watch and taking money out of her Zelle account. Both Banks and Annette haven't posted anything about the matter since, and Annette largely stayed out of NFL-related news until her incident at the Allegiant Stadium.