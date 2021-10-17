Who is David Baker? What was his role in Pro Football Hall of Fame?

David Baker has announced his retirement as the President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after eight years in the job.

Baker was the President and the Executive Director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is 68 years old and has decided to leave the job to take care of his business in California and Nevada.

Former communications officer Jim Porter will take the job and handle the day-to-day operations of the Hall. There's still uncertainty about who's going to take over informing the enshrinees that they've made it into the hall, a moment that always produces fantastic and emotional moments.

David Baker retires as the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Baker took the job as the president of the hall in January 2014, replacing Stephen A. Perry. His most important contributions were raising about 160% of the Hall of Fame net assets and the inception of the Hall of Fame Village, which costs about $800 million.

Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF A knock from HOF President David Baker has been changing football player's lives since 2015. Take a look back at some of the best knocks from the past and keep an eye out tonight for the knocks that will unveil the Modern-Era Class of 2020. #PFHOF20 A knock from HOF President David Baker has been changing football player's lives since 2015. Take a look back at some of the best knocks from the past and keep an eye out tonight for the knocks that will unveil the Modern-Era Class of 2020. #PFHOF20 https://t.co/E352A7SEvQ

Baker released a statement about his retirement through the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

"As I approach the end of nearly eight years of service to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Baker said in a statement released by the Hall, "I have come to the conclusion that it is time for someone else to have the ‘best job in the world’ so I can still do a few more exciting things in my professional life while also returning home to our four children, 10 grandchildren and soon-to-be great grandson in Orange County, California, whom I’ve missed so much during my tenure at ‘The Most Inspiring Place on Earth.’ "

Also Read

Baker became notable for his videos informing enshrinees that they were elected to the Hall of Fame, which is always a moment of great emotion for former players and coaches. Once Baker knocked at the door, you knew you were in.

While Baker has retired from the job, he'll continue to represent the Hall over the remaining "Ring of Excellence" ceremonies remaining on the schedule.

Edited by Samuel Green