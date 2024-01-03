Who are David Tepper's kids? All about Panthers owner's family

David Tepper is a billionaire hedge fund manager and owner of the Carolina Panthers. He bought the Panthers for a staggering $2.3 billion in 2018 and has since set out to rehabilitate the franchise and make it one of the best in the league.

Tepper is a big-time sports investor, with his first foray into sports ownership coming in September 2009 when he purchased a 5% stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since he has bought the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and Charlotte FC in the MLS, it was reported that Tepper paid $325 million in expansion fees for the franchise. Nevertheless, let's take a look at his kids and family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are David Tepper's children?

David Tepper has three children from his first marriage to Marlene Resnick Tepper. They are Brian Tepper, Randi Tepper and Casey Tepper.

Brian is the first-born son of David and Marlene Resnick Tepper. He was born on Jul. 18, 1987, but details about his personal life are scarce.

Their second child is daughter Randi, a Political Science degree holder from Emory University. Last but not least is daughter Casey, the youngest child of David and Marlene Resnick Tepper.

She's a freelance graphic designer. At Union College, Casey bagged her Bachelor of Arts degree in Digital Arts in 2015. After graduating from Union College, she entered the School of Visual Arts and earned certification in Graphic Design from Shellington Education.

David Tepper's personal life

David was married to the mother of his children, Marlene Resnick Tepper, for 30 years. The couple got married in 1986.

However, following three decades together, the couple called it quits and quietly divorced in 2016. After his divorce, David Tepper re-entered the dating scene and met Nicole Bronish. Tepper and Bronish embarked on a quiet relationship and married in 2019.

The Carolina Panthers owner is mostly seen attending Panthers or Charlotte FC games alone or with his wife. Tepper was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons, as the Panthers suffered a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.