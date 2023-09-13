Who is Eric Kendricks' wife, Ally Courtnall? All about Chargers LB's personal life

In May, Ally Courtnall and her husband, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks, delivered their first child, named Knight. Let's delve into the NFL player's marriage to his wife in more detail.

The daughter of Paris Vaughan and Russell Courtnall, a former NHL player from Canada who also participated in the 1984 Canadian Olympics, Ally was born in Los Angeles in June 1993.

Ally's mother is an accomplished actress who has been in a number of movies, notably The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Pretty Smart.

Ally Courtnall received her degree from UCLA, where she competed for the school in soccer and track. She guided their women's soccer team to its inaugural national title. She was also named the competition's defensive MVP.

While competing for the squad at UCLA, Courtnall met Kendricks. They started dating in 2013 and were married in July 2022.

Courtnall joined SLU as a model after graduating from college. When she's not posing for photographs in studios, she can be seen supporting her husband at stadiums across the league.

The announcement of Courtnall and Kendricks' pregnancy was made on Jan. 26 in an Instagram video. The couple wed in July 2022. Knight, their first son, was born on May 3.

Three days later, Courtnall and Kendrick posted a joint Instagram post posting a picture of their baby. Friends, family members and others posted congratulatory comments.

Eric Kendricks is expected to play key role for Los Angeles Chargers this season

Eric Kendricks, a middle linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, recorded seven tackles in his debut for his new team in Sunday's 36-34 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Only four players on his team, including 31-year-old Eric Kendricks, participated in all 67 defensive snaps.

Given his skill as a coverage linebacker and ability to contribute defending the run game, the former Minnesota Vikings star could be a key part of the Chargers' defense.

Considering how adeptly the Tennessee Titans run, Kendricks might have many chances to make tackles in Week 2.