Who is Eric Schmidt? Meet billionaire ex-Google CEO joining Washington Commanders ownership group

Tech fans may be familiar with the name Eric Schmidt, and NFL fans are going to soon find out. The Washington Commanders are likely to be under new ownership by the start of the 2023 NFL season.

As current team owner Daniel Snyder reportedly chose the bid led by Josh Harris, the first step in the sale is currently taking place. And, as this step continues, more deatils about the minority owners in the deal have been revealed.

At first it was billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA Champion Magic Johnson who were involved in the ownership group.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Alejandro Santo Domingo, the heir to Colombian family beer fortune, as well as real estate mogul Mitchen Morgan, were also listed on the sale. Now, it appears that former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, is also one of the minority owners on the sale of the Washington Commanders.

"Eric Schmidt has an estimated net worth of $18.1 billion, according to Forbes. He joins Mitchell Rales, Magic Johnson, Alejando Santo Domingo and Mitchell Morgan among the investors in Josh Harris's group, which reached a tentative $6.05 billion deal to buy the Commanders."

Schmidt has an estimated net worth of over $18 billion which clearly made him a valuable member of the future Washington Commanders ownership group.

The reveal of those names involved in the bid for the Washington Commanders have been revealed as the financial aspects of the sale are being reviewed by the National Football League. The official approval of the other 31 National Football League team owners will be the final step in the process of the sale of the team.

Explore the resume of future Commanders minority owner Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt began his career in the technology field in the late 1970s after graduating with a master's degree from Berkeley. He became the software manager for Sun Microsystems in 1983, making him the first to ever hold that position with the company.

He was hired by Google in 2001. He was first named a chair on the board of directors. A few months later, he was named the CEO of the technology company. His position required him overseeing the everyday operations of the company.

His initial salary was over $250,000. The stock options he earned led to him making his fortune. As Google and the online world grew, so did the value of his stock. The starting price of the stock ranged from 30 cents to $2.34 each at the time.

In 2011, Schmidt stepped down as CEO of Google but remained a chair on the board. He worked with the company Alphabet (formerly Google), for 19 years until he stepped down as an advisor in February 2020.

Although he hasn't owned a professional sports team, his knowledge of running some of the biggest companies in the world should be quite beneficial in the overhaul of the Commanders.

