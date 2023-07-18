Who is Evan Engram's girlfriend, Emily HazelNicole Caro? All about Jaguars TE's personal life

Emily HazelNicole Caro is a professional model and fiancee of Jacksonville Jaguars star tight end Evan Engram. The 27-year-old runway model and influencer have been engaged to Engram since 2022 and can be regularly spotted in the stands at Jaguars games.

In this article, we look at Emily HazelNicole Caro's career and her personal life, and highlight a couple of things you need to know about the accomplished model. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Emily HazelNicole Caro's career

Emily HazelNicole has gained fame for her international modelling career, gracing the pages of magazines, runways and brand campaigns worldwide.

She has been doing that for years, appearing for Wilhelmina Models, Nomad MGMT and New Icon Models. That has opened doors for her, and she has graced numerous stages and runways worldwide.

Caro is often spotted rocking her now iconic “17″ jersey on game day. She's known for cheering on her fiance and talented Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.

Three things you need to know about Evan Engram's girlfriend Emily HazelNicole Caro

Here are three essential things you should know about Emily HazelNicole Caro:

#1 She's signed to at least three major modelling agencies

The NFL and the modelling world have a long and distinguished history of producing power couples.

One that comes readily to mind is Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, a now divorced duo of arguably the NFL GOAT and modelling GOAT. The league might have found their replacement in Caro and Engram, though.

Caro is signed to Wilhelmina Models, Nomad MGMT and New Icon Models, with all three being top-notch agencies, with Wilhelmina Models being the cream of the corp. It's clear that Caro is doing her thing and is building a name for herself in the fast-paced world of runway modelling.

#2 She used to work at Ulta

Emily HazelNicole Caro's career growth has been incredible over the past half decade, but she worked in a more serene industry before attaining modelling fame.

Caro used to work at Ulta. She went from walking the aisles of Ulta as an employee to having customers see her face in the halls of Ulta nationwide. The model said in a Facebook post:

"Mind blowing to me that I went from working at an Ulta to my campaign for T3 being in Ultas everywhere!”

Who said dreams don't come true?

#3 She has over 94,000 Instagram followers

Emily HazelNicole Caro has a truckload of Instagram followers, and you shouldn't be surprised.

The ardent Jacksonville Jaguars fan is a budding social media influencer and regularly posts on the gram. Caro typically posts photos and clips from her modelling gigs and travels.

Her current pinned Instagram post is one of her and her fiance Evan Engram and is captioned, "365 till I do."

