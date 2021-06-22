Who is Jaylen Twyman? Vikings rookie shot while visiting family in D.C

Minnesota Vikings' rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot several times in Washington D.C. on Monday. The six-foot-two, 301-pound Twyman was in a vehicle when he was shot four times, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The rookie DT is expected to make a full recovery.

Vikings’ rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.. Twyman is expected to be released from the hospital this week and “there doesn’t appear to be any long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2021

The rookie’s gunshot wounds were described by Rosenhaus as "superficial exit wounds" that he sustained in a vehicle while visiting his aunt in Washington D.C.

Twyman is expected to be released from the hospital this week, according to his agent.

"There doesn't appear to be any long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season."

Twyman had negative X-rays and will not need surgery.

Twyman was simply at the "wrong place, wrong time," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "In talking to him today, he's going to be OK -- that's all that matters," Rosenhaus said, via Schefter. "We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

The Minnesota Vikings released a short statement via their official social media account wishing Jaylen Twyman a speedy recovery.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Jaylen Twyman with the 199th pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Before he opted out of the 2020 college football season, Twyman became the first interior defensive lineman to lead Pittsburgh in sacks (10.5 in 2019) since current L.A. Rams star Aaron Donald, who achieved the feat six years earlier.

Twyman was drafted alongside fellow Pitt Panther Patrick Jones II, a defensive end who tallied 17.5 sacks during his last two years in Pittsburgh.

Twyman was ecstatic on being drafted with Jones.

"It's something that I was hoping and praying for when I was getting interviewed by the Vikings and I knew we were two potential prospects," Twyman said of possibly playing with Jones at the next level.

"I've just been keeping my fingers crossed [that I'd be] able to reunite with one of my brothers, whether that was Rashad Weaver or Patrick Jones. It's a blessing to be able to chase quarterbacks down again with Patrick."

Jaylen Twyman shares his 199th overall draft pick position with the NFL's greatest ever late pick, Tom Brady. Twyman's role once he recovers, though, will be to sack quarterbacks like Brady, rather than emulate them as he embarks on his NFL career.

