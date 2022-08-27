Colts cheerleader Kristen Elise claims team fired her after leaked OnlyFans nudes on Reddit

Recent disturbing events involving quarterback Deshaun Watson and punter Matt Araiza have showcased that NFL teams will go to great lengths to protect their players. But the same luxury isn't offered to their other employees, as evidenced by Kristen Elise.

The OnlyFans model was on the Indianapolis Colts' cheerleader squad but was inexplicably fired from her job. Per Elise, the team terminated her employment after her naked pictures were stolen from her OnlyFans account and posted on Reddit by one of her subscribers.

OnlyFans model Kristen Elise heartbroken, but moving forward

In an interview with Jam Press, Kristen Elise alleged:

"I loved being able to be a part of the game and enjoy it from the field. I also loved being able to dance and cheer on one of my favorite teams, expressing that part of myself and being a part of the whole organization. I was fired towards the end of the season due to my naked photos being leaked on Reddit.”

Elise has been posting regularly on her OnlyFans account since 2016 while also being part of the Colts' cheerleading squad. The model said that the team fired her towards the end of the 2021 NFL season after pictures from her OnlyFans account surfaced online, leaving her heartbroken.

However, in the Colts' defense, Elise did say that the team was vocal about their cheerleaders not participating in nude photoshoots and that she broke the rules that led to her termination. Despite losing her job with the Colts, Elise is moving forward with her life. She said:

“Although I was really disappointed that I had to give up my cheerleading and dancing career, I feel much more empowered in supporting myself and owning my own business.”

She added:

“I really enjoy what I do full-time. It gives me the freedom to creatively express myself, which has been super empowering. I have nothing but the utmost respect for the Colts organization. However, I have no regrets about what happened. It was the best move for creating the best life for myself.”

Kristen Elise has cultivated an impressive social media presence. The model has over 160,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts about her diet, workout regimes, skincare tips, and plenty more.

Elise is doing well for herself with her modeling job.

