Who is Krystle Apellaniz? Female XFL referee’s career explored

Krystle Apellaniz is a professional American football and basketball referee with over ten years of experience calling games.

She has been a part of some record-breaking feats throughout her career. One of her feats was the 2013 Division II Miles-Lane game which was the first time that there was a majority-female officiating crew in an NCAA game. She was the back judge for the game alongside crew members, head linesman Yvonda Lewis, line Judge Tangela Mitchell and field judge Sebrina Brunson.

That's not all, as almost ten years later, she was part of another historic event. Apellaniz was among eight women who made history as the first all-female officiating crew for the Hula Bowl.

It happened at the 77th edition of the Hula Bowl, where for the first time, an all-female crew officiated a game above the high school level. Amanda Sauer, Sarah Fleming, Henrietta Powell, Nicole Randolph, Karina Tovar, Krystle Apellaniz, Catherine Conti and Monique Washington made up the octet.

So as you can see, Apellaniz isn't a newbie to this refereeing business, and she has only gotten better with time. Her dream is to call the shots at an NFL game, and at this rate, she could achieve that dream shortly.

Top three XFL female referees 2023, ft. Krystle Apellaniz

Krystle Apellaniz wasn't the only female referee to officiate in the 2023 XFL tournament. In fact, numerous other women were called upon.

Here's a brief on the top three of the bunch.

#1 Krystle Apellaniz

Krystle Apellaniz is an experienced and dedicated referee with a proven track record in both football and basketball. She's currently a participant in the NFL's Mackie Development Program.

#2 Amanda Sauer

Like Apellaniz, Amanda Sauer is a name football fans should get used to. The experienced judge started as an official with the Alliance of American Football and was a prominent referee in this year's XFL tournament.

#3 Catherine Conti

Catherine Conti is a historical figure in female refereeing. The American is the first woman to oversee a Big 12 game. She worked as a designated server before becoming a referee. Currently, she also works as a consultant and instructor, apart from being a referee.

The success of Conti, Sauer, and Apellaniz is a stark reminder that once you're consistent in your craft, doors will open for you. The XFL is the principal spring football league in America, and the success of female referees should prove inspirational to anyone who seeks to build a career in American football and any other professional sport.

