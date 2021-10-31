Who leaked former Raiders HC Jon Gruden's emails? NFL analyst shares who might have been the possible source

Jon Gruden might not be the Las Vegas Raiders head coach anymore. But the story surrounding his leaked emails continues to be a story that has more questions than answers.

Perhaps no question has been asked more than, "Who leaked Jon Gruden's emails?"

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt gave his opinion on who he believes the leaker was. Brandt appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" Friday and had varying opinions on who was responsible for the leaks.

SPORTARUCE™ @sportaruce The MMQB's Andrew Brandt on a Possible Source of the Jon Gruden Emails Leak | The Rich Eisen Show - The Rich Eisen Show

Andrew Brandt reveals who he thinks leaked Jon Gruden's emails.

Brandt told Eisen that he thinks either someone connected to the NFL, or someone in a law firm, is responsible for Gruden's emails being leaked.

Brandt also noted that it came a day before DeMaurice Smith was up for re-election as Executive Director of the Players Association. Brandt said:

"I'm guessing someone in the league, Rich because you have business targets here where Bruce Allen's a target. Again that sort of leads back to Washington. But DeMaurice Smith, a leak a day before his re-election vote. And they've had good negotiations from their side with Demuairce Smith. So I just think it's somewhere on the management side. My initial thought was Washington but it's turned against them as we now see. So I don't really see that, so I'm guessing someone either connected to the league or a law firm or someone in the league office."

The NFL has been quiet on its investigation into the Washington Football Team. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL wouldn't release anything publicly from the investigation.

Jon Gruden and Washington's investigation are connected.

Washington and Jon Gruden are connected. Gruden sent the emails to Bruce Allen, who worked for Dan Snyder.

Snyder has been accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace by 40 former employees.

Brandt initially thought someone from Washington was the one who leaked Jon Gruden's emails. But Washington has been taken down by the media alongside Jon Gruden.

Brandt believes it's too shortsighted for Washington to be the ones to leak the emails. Brandt said:

"My initial thought was someone from the Washington Football team. But now I just think that would be so silly and shortsighted if that happened because look what's happened. The focus has turned back on them for me and others. Why was it an oral report? Why was this in a drawer of a tenure of treating women the wrong way at the Washington Football club? How does that happen? So someone had to realize if it's from Washington, this is going to turn back against them or maybe they were so shortsighted they didn't realize that."

When asked whether a report into Washington should be made public, Raiders owner Mark Davis said the NFL should release it.

Mark Davis on if he would like to see a written report from the WFT investigation: "Probably. Yeah, I think that there should be…"

Jon Gruden's emails being leaked opened up Pandora's box. Until the NFL gives clarity, questions will continue to come their way. Gruden was the first domino to fall, and there could be many more as time goes on.

